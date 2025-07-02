  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • John Calipari shares chilling story about facing Michael Jordan: "He'll go for your throat and more”

John Calipari shares chilling story about facing Michael Jordan: "He'll go for your throat and more”

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jul 02, 2025 17:08 GMT
Image Source: Imagn - John Calipari and Michael Jordan
Image Source: Imagn - John Calipari and Michael Jordan

Arkansas coach John Calipari is viewed by many as one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball. While he had strong runs with UMass and Memphis in the 90s and 2000s, he is best known for his success with Kentucky in the 2010s and early 2020s.

Ad

On Monday, Calipari appeared on "The Two Cents Podcast" and spoke about his experience coaching against NBA legend Michael Jordan during his time in the NBA.

"I learned a ton," Calipari said (Timestamp 12:25). "One quick story. Michael Jordan. I never messed with, like, I wouldn't even look at him and the reason is if you pissed him off."
"He'll go for your throat and more," Anfernee Hardaway interjected.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Calipari then continued with his story:

"So, one time I'm in a huddle and he walks over the huddle, sticks his head in. I act like I don't even see him. I just keep talking.
"Another time, we're playing him and I had Kerry Kittles and we're running it, he has 17 in the first quarter on Michael. So now we come out of the quarter and Michael's going like that to me (holds up an "OK" hand gesture") right and I'm looking down and I look up and I look down and I look back up and he's going like that."
Ad

Calipari continued his Michael Jordan story:

"I look at my staff and I go, "Is he doing that to me?" They go, "Mhm." Well, what the hell does it mean, "That Kerry ain't scoring again." Kerry didn't catch the ball until I had to, you know how this goes, I had to get him out of the game and leave him out so my man wouldn't break his spirit. I just said forget the game, it's gonna break my man's spirit."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

John Calipari is heading into his second season with the Arkansas Razorbacks

After 15 seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, John Calipari left the team after the 2023-24 season. He took a job with the Arkansas Razorbacks and helped them reach the Sweet 16 in his first season. He even helped them pull off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. In the second round, Calipari's No. 10-seeded Razorbacks defeated No. 2-seeded St. John's.

John Calipari is now heading into his second season and islooking to help the Razorbacks get over the hump. They have gone on several runs to the Sweet 16 in the 2020s, but have failed to advance beyond the Elite Eight.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications