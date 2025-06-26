Jon Scheyer addresses Coach K's massive praise for Cooper Flagg as Mavs draft Duke star with 1st pick

Duke coach Jon Scheyer expressed immense pride ahead of Cooper Flagg's selection as the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg was a key player for Scheyer's Blue Devils last season and is poised to make a similar impact in the NBA.

On Wednesday, Scheyer attended the event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to support his players. This year, Duke has four players projected to be drafted. The coach sat down with NBA TV's Andy Katz before the draft to discuss the prospects of his former players, including the Maine native.

Katz asked Scheyer about the expectations surrounding Flagg and whether he was as good as advertised.

"Well, for me, he's even better than advertised," Jon Scheyer said. "When you see him up close every day, you begin to understand the true value of who Cooper Flagg is and what he brings to a team. I couldn't be more proud of him. He deserves this, and I don't think we're going to have to wait very long to hear his name called."

Katz then asked Scheyer about legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's high praise for Flagg, with Coach K suggesting that Flagg may be one of the best freshmen to ever play at Duke.

"Well, I think obviously you look at — stats can tell the story. Every category. Highlights can tell the story. For me, it's the feel for winning and the ability to make key plays in key moments — whether that's a block, a steal, a pass, or scoring. It's uncanny. He's got an amazing ability to understand what's required in the moment."

In his lone season under Jon Scheyer at Duke, Cooper Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, leading the Blue Devils back to the Final Four. He also won several awards, including the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year.

Jon Scheyer sees another Duke player drafted early with Kon Knueppel at No. 4

Kon Knueppel, a sharp-shooting wing at 6-foot-7, was selected fourth overall by the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony had Knueppel going exactly there in his latest mock draft.

With that, Knueppel became the second Jon Scheyer-coached player to be selected in the top five, joining Cooper Flagg, who went No. 1 to the Mavs.

The Blue Devils still have two more players waiting to hear their names called in Brooklyn: Khaman Maluach and Tyrese Proctor.

