Joyce Edwards picking Paige Bueckers over Caitlin Clark in a resurfaced video goes viral on social media: "She's spitting though"

South Carolina freshman Joyce Edwards weighed in on the Caitlin Clark versus Paige Bueckers debate and picked the former UConn star. The question of who is a better player between Clark and Bueckers has been around since the two entered college.

Edwards, a Freshman All-American, made her choice in a video that resurfaced from her high school days on X (formerly Twitter). @JuantheGreat25 posted the clip on Friday with the caption:

"Ethical hater l kinda gotta respect it."

In the video, Joyce Edwards was asked to pick between the two faces of women's basketball.

"You got Caitlin Clark, also volume shooter, not as efficient. Paige Bueckers I feel like is the most efficient and the most two-way player, so I'mma have to go with Paige as well," Edwards said.

Hoops fans flooded the replies to the post. Here are some of the reactions:

"She’s spitting though," one fan wrote.

"Joyce just knows basketball. The MAJORITY of people that know ball will say the same," another fan said.

"She didn’t lie. The numbers/facts support this. You lucky she didn’t add turnover machine," a user agreed with Edwards.

"[Clark] shot 34.4% from the 3 because she was just throwing them up there..she needs to take more shots 20-30 shots to get hers..Paige can shoot 10-15 and still get her points without free throws," one fan commented.

"I mean this is a valid basketball take lol," another added.

"LOL! Reading talking points isn't being an ethical hater. It's embarrassing," one more chimed in.

Joyce Edwards will return to South Carolina for her sophomore year

With several veterans leaving and a few key players transferring out, Joyce Edwards made a crucial decision not to enter the transfer portal. She is expected to play a significant role for the Gamecocks next season.

Senior players Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and Sania Feagin declared for the WNBA draft, while sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley entered the transfer portal.

In her first year with Dawn Staley's South Carolina, Edwards only made one start in 39 games, averaging 12.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9% from the field.

Because of the lack of playing time, many believed that Joyce Edwards would follow Fulwiley and leave the team, given the unpredictability of the transfer portal.

However, the 6-foot-3 native of Camden, South Carolina, did not enter her name in the portal, meaning she will return for her sophomore year. She will be joined by incoming five-star recruit Agot Makeer, four-star forward Ayla McDowell and NCAA's leading scorer Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson.

