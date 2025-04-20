Joyce Edwards, Ta'Niya Latson and other Gamecocks get silly in hilarious dance on TikTok with potential new recruit Madina Okot

South Carolina Gamecocks stars Joyce Edwards and Ta'Niya Latson were pictured with potential new recruit Madina Okot attempting a funny TikTok dance. Reports emerged on Saturday that Okot was on a visit to South Carolina as one of her options for college.

Shortly afterwards, a video shared by '@bihhhh15' on X showed her doing some funny dance routines with Gamecocks stars in what appeared to be the locker room. Interestingly, she was also wearing a Gamecocks uniform.

Okot is one of the top players currently in the transfer portal. Last season, she averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game at the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Her shooting was also quite efficient, as she shot 64.9% from the field.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, the video means that Okot is already comfortable at South Carolina, especially as she was all smiles with the other Gamecocks stars. Moreover, Okot has not been linked with another program yet.

Also, with the Gamecocks' impressive performances under Dawn Staley in recent years, only a few players would not jump at the chance of joining the roster.

Why this could be a big deal for South Carolina

Following the end of the season, South Carolina is looking to build a more formidable team for next season. Also, some players needed to be replaced.

For example, MiLaysia Fulwiley, who was the second-highest scorer on the team, recently entered the transfer portal. So, right now, Dawn Staley will be looking to add some quality players.

Okot will add a lot to South Carolina if she eventually decides to commit. At 6-foot-6, she offers a lot of length on the floor, which makes her a good defensive option. Of course, she is a good rebounder of the ball, so that is an added plus as with her, South Carolina could get more second-chance points.

Staley’s team appears to be shaping up well as she still has some of the players from her roster of last season. Players like Chloe Kitts, Joyce Edwards and Ashlyn Watkins are all available from last season.

Ta'Niya Latson has also joined from the Florida State Seminoles, and she would offer a lot on offense.

Dawn Staley is not new to achieving success and she hopes it all clicks for her next season. Meanwhile, Okot will likely make her decision in the coming days.

