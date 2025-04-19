"Was it worth losing MiLaysia": NCAA fans react as Ta'Niya Latson makes South Carolina commitment official

After three years at Florida State, Ta'Niya Latson will join the South Carolina Gamecocks through the transfer portal for her senior season. The Gamecocks made the news official on Wednesday with a post on X.
Latson's arrival could help offset the loss of MiLaysia Fulwiley, who is leaving her hometown through the transfer portal. While the Florida State transfer is talented, some fans still question whether it was the right move.
"Was it worth losing MiLaysia 😭😭😭," a fan wondered.
"Honestly she's only playing 15 minutes and probably will average 10 points a game," a fan said.
"Ta'niya will not like playing half a game...🤷🏽♂️" another fan wrote.
Other fans welcomed Ta'Niya Latson, who was the nation's top scorer last season and could add firepower to Dawn Staley's squad. The guard set career highs with 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists last season. She also added 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
"Welcome Home to SC Taniya!! We’re so happy to have you!! We here at Gamecock nation will stand ten toes down behind you!! So let’s go get this Natty!! Let’s go Gamecocks!!! ❤️👀," a fan wrote.
"Welcome to Gamecock Nation!" another fan wrote.
"Welcome Niya and let's go! Gamecock Nation is happy to watch you work!!🤙🤙", a fan added.
The Lady Gamecocks played in their third NCAA National Championship Game in the last four years, but they fell short, losing 82-59 against the UConn Huskies. It was Dawn Staley's squad's first title game loss.
Dawn Staley praised Ta'Niya Latson after her commitment to SC
As Ta'Niya Latson officially became a part of the South Carolina Gamecocks, head coach Dawn Staley shared her thoughts on the 5-8 guard from Miami. Florida on Thursday.
"Ta’Niya has established herself in the college women’s game, and her accomplishments speak for themselves," Staley said in a school release. "But, the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score.
"She has another superpower in her ability to set her teammates up to score, and that’s just a dangerous combination for opposing teams."
The Lady Gamecocks will be facing some changes ahead of next season. Bree Hall, Sania Feagin, and Te-Hina Paopao are out of eligibility. With Fulwiley and Sakima Walker entering the portal, Staley will have to replace a large part of last season's production.
Latson's ball-handling and scoring ability could help the team as they transition into a new starting lineup.
Another favorable situation for Ta'Niya Latson is that she already knows backcourt mate Raven Johnson, as they played high school basketball together at West Lake High School.
