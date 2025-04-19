"Was it worth losing MiLaysia": NCAA fans react as Ta'Niya Latson makes South Carolina commitment official

After three years at Florida State, Ta'Niya Latson will join the South Carolina Gamecocks through the transfer portal for her senior season. The Gamecocks made the news official on Wednesday with a post on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Latson's arrival could help offset the loss of MiLaysia Fulwiley, who is leaving her hometown through the transfer portal. While the Florida State transfer is talented, some fans still question whether it was the right move.

"Was it worth losing MiLaysia 😭😭😭," a fan wondered.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Honestly she's only playing 15 minutes and probably will average 10 points a game," a fan said.

"Ta'niya will not like playing half a game...🤷🏽‍♂️" another fan wrote.

Other fans welcomed Ta'Niya Latson, who was the nation's top scorer last season and could add firepower to Dawn Staley's squad. The guard set career highs with 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists last season. She also added 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Ad

"Welcome Home to SC Taniya!! We’re so happy to have you!! We here at Gamecock nation will stand ten toes down behind you!! So let’s go get this Natty!! Let’s go Gamecocks!!! ❤️👀," a fan wrote.

"Welcome to Gamecock Nation!" another fan wrote.

"Welcome Niya and let's go! Gamecock Nation is happy to watch you work!!🤙🤙", a fan added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lady Gamecocks played in their third NCAA National Championship Game in the last four years, but they fell short, losing 82-59 against the UConn Huskies. It was Dawn Staley's squad's first title game loss.

Dawn Staley praised Ta'Niya Latson after her commitment to SC

As Ta'Niya Latson officially became a part of the South Carolina Gamecocks, head coach Dawn Staley shared her thoughts on the 5-8 guard from Miami. Florida on Thursday.

Ad

"Ta’Niya has established herself in the college women’s game, and her accomplishments speak for themselves," Staley said in a school release. "But, the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score.

"She has another superpower in her ability to set her teammates up to score, and that’s just a dangerous combination for opposing teams."

Ad

The Lady Gamecocks will be facing some changes ahead of next season. Bree Hall, Sania Feagin, and Te-Hina Paopao are out of eligibility. With Fulwiley and Sakima Walker entering the portal, Staley will have to replace a large part of last season's production.

Latson's ball-handling and scoring ability could help the team as they transition into a new starting lineup.

Another favorable situation for Ta'Niya Latson is that she already knows backcourt mate Raven Johnson, as they played high school basketball together at West Lake High School.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here