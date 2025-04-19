"#nocougar": Dawn Staley joins the social media banter about South Carolina's new assistant HC

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley added former USC Trojans assistant coach Wendale Farrow to her staff on Friday. As some in social media reacted to Farrow's looks, Staley playfully responded.
After a post hit saying Staley kept "a handsome black man by her arm", Staley answered with a picture of her and an emoji-filled response.
"#nocougar 🫣🫣🫣🥰🥰🥰🤣🤣🤣," Dawn Staley wrote, claiming she was not an older woman interested in younger men.
Farrow will replace former Gamecocks assistant Winston Grady, who took the head coaching position at Grand Canyon. Farrow brings more than a decade of coaching experience in the Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC.
He is coming off a four-year tenure at Southern Cal, where he helped the Trojans reach the Elite Eight each of the last two seasons. During his four seasons in Los Angeles, six Trojans were selected in the WNBA Draft, including Kiki Iriafen, the fourth overall pick by the Washington Mystics in this year's Draft.
“We struck gold in bringing Wendale into our Gamecock family. He is an accomplished young coach who has been part of every aspect of successful programs, and that journey has made him a seasoned, complete coach from Xs and Os to player development to recruiting to community service. We’re excited to see the huge impact he will make on our team and Columbia,” Dawn Staley said of Farrow's hiring.
Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks made a run to the NCAA Tournament Final, where they fell short against the UConn Huskies. The Gamecocks have won two of the last four national titles and played in three of the past four national championship games.
The Gamecocks will have to reload ahead of next season. Bree Hall, Sania Feagin, and Te-Hina Paopao are out of eligibility, while Sakima Walker and MiLaysia Fulwiley entered the transfer portal.
MiLaysia Fulwiley thanks Dawn Staley after entering the portal
Sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley entered the transfer portal after two years in Columbia. But before leaving, the young player sent a farewell message in which she also thanked South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, among others, in an Instagram image posted on Thursday.
"I want to begin by thanking my hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. Without my village, I wouldn't be where I am today, chasing my dreams. Thank you to Coach (Dawn) Staley, the entire South Carolina staff and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together.
"Most importantly, thank you to the FAMS (nickname for fans of the team), for embracing me and supporting me over the past two years." MiLaysia Fulwiley rote.
Fulwiley will now be one of the top players in the portal. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists for the Gamecocks last season. The Columbia native has two years left.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here