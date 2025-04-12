Top 5 landing spots for MiLaysia Fulwiley as South Carolina star enters the transfer portal

MiLaysia Fulwiley is reportedly looking for a new home ahead of her junior season. The guard, who has spent both seasons of her college career at South Carolina, is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to The Greenville News.

In her sophomore season, Fulwiley appeared in all 39 of the Gamecocks' games, serving as a key playmaker off the bench. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, and led the team with 1.5 steals per game.

Fulwiley is a versatile guard with experience at a top program and a high ceiling. Here’s a look at potential landing spots for her next season.

Top 5 landing spots for MiLaysia Fulwiley

#1. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU will be without star point guard Hailey Van Lith next season. She is expected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Horned Frogs shooting guard Madison Conner has also exhausted her eligibility, leaving the team in need of backcourt depth to remain competitive.

MiLaysia Fulwiley doesn't post the same numbers as Van Lith but could be a promising replacement. Van Lith improved nearly every statistical category during her time at TCU — an arc Fulwiley could follow in the right system.

With TCU’s top guards moving on, Fulwiley could emerge as a starter. She and Van Lith share similar field-goal efficiency and defensive impact. In fact, Fulwiley outperformed Van Lith in steals and blocks per game.

#2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame star guard Hannah Hidalgo will need more support next season. Olivia Miles, once projected as the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, announced she will return for her final year of eligibility — but at TCU, not at Notre Dame.

With Miles leaving and fellow guard Sonia Citron heading to the WNBA, the Fighting Irish need backcourt reinforcements. MiLaysia Fulwiley could be a valuable addition.

At 5-foot-10, Fulwiley is the same height as Miles but offers a more dynamic defensive presence. While Miles has the edge in other statistical areas, Fulwiley’s postseason experience and two-way ability could help fill the void.

#3. UConn Huskies

The reigning national champions had a strong season behind the trio of Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd. Bueckers is projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, and Kaitlyn Chen is out of eligibility — meaning UConn may need to reinforce its guard rotation to defend its title.

MiLaysia Fulwiley has the defensive chops and offensive upside to contribute immediately at UConn — an environment where she could thrive under Geno Auriemma’s system.

#4. N.C. State Wolfpack

MiLaysia Fulwiley could fit in nicely on a guard-heavy squad in need of some reinforcements. This past season, N.C. State's top five scorers were all guards. Three of them are out of eligibility, including point guards Saniya Rivers and Madison Hayes.

The Wolfpack has reached eight consecutive NCAA Tournaments and advanced to the Sweet 16 this year after a Final Four appearance in 2024. Their guard-heavy system has proven effective, and Fulwiley could fit seamlessly into that structure.

Fulwiley's defensive prowess would be especially valuable, as Rivers led the team in both steals and blocks. Fulwiley’s experience with South Carolina would bring a level of maturity and readiness that could elevate N.C. State's backcourt.

#5. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina will also be searching for guard reinforcements next season. Top guards Alyssa Ustby and Lexi Donarski have both exhausted their eligibility. The Tar Heels have made six straight NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the Sweet 16 this year.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's 11.7 points per game would make her the leading scorer on the current UNC roster. Her 1.5 steals per game would also rank second on the team, filling the defensive gap left by Ustby.

With South Carolina pedigree and two years of SEC competition under her belt, Fulwiley could be a key piece in UNC’s push to become a national powerhouse.

