JuJu Watkins admits being “starstruck” filming Nike commercial with billionaire icon LeBron James

USC women's basketball superstar JuJu Watkins revealed that she was starstruck when she found herself working on her first commercial for Nike with LeBron James himself. The excerpt came from a newly released snippet of the sophomore's upcoming docuseries, 'On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,' which is executive-produced by James and others.

In the clip posted by NBC Sports on Wednesday, Watkins reveals that she's not one to usually get "starstruck" a lot. However, working with The King, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion per Forbes, was something completely different.

"My first commercial was a Nike commercial with LeBron. That was, like, one of the moments where I'm, like, starstruck. And I don't feel that a lot."

Watkins will star in and executive produce the docuseries for NBC and Peacock, and the enormity of these moments in her young life is not lost on her.

"I would say, compared to other 17-year-olds, my life is pretty crazy." Watkins said.

'Introverted' JuJu Watkins keen for people to know her better with 'On the Rise'

The series, backed by Klutch Sports, will take audiences behind the scenes of one of the most talented young prospects in the country as she navigates her freshman year and her NIL deals.

Watkins has noted that she is excited for the country to get to know her a bit better off the court.

"I’m an introvert, so I don’t really share that much online, honestly,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think to just give people more perspective into who I am, and my family, my friends, I think that’s also an important dynamic. And like I said, I’m introverted, so this is kind of my way of sharing myself a little bit with everyone else."

While it’s only a matter of time before she goes pro, the series will serve as an introduction to a future superstar. No college athlete has produced a docuseries about their own life while still playing in the NCAA before, so this will be the first of its kind.

The series will premiere its first two episodes on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, just before the broadcast of the enticing matchup between JuJu Watkins' USC and Hannah Hidalgo's Notre Dame.

Episodes three to six will then be exclusive to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

