JuJu Watkins drops 5-word reaction as "USC legend" Sanaa Lathan shows up to support her at UCLA game

Already with several stellar outings, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins had an extra special one earlier on Thursday. Pitted against their conference rivals in the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins, Watkins & Co. gave them their first taste of defeat this season (71-60).

Among the star-studded crowd who were there to witness two powerhouse Big Ten programs go toe-to-toe against each other was renowned American actress Sanaa Lathan. The 53-year-old is famously known for playing the role of Monica Wright, a player for USC in the critically-acclaimed film, "Love & Basketball."

Watkins, who finished with a game-high 38 points on a 12-for-16 clip, including six 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and eight blocks, reposted with a five-word reaction.

"Im so fanned out right now," she wrote with a couple of emojis.

Lathan is considered by many to be an honorary standout alum of the school although she never studied there. Her role as Monica Wright is considered to be one of the more important characters for basketball in the movie industry. After all, it has impacted star players such as Watkins.

For now, Watkins and the rest of the Trojans now look on to their next conference fixture against the Washington Huskies on Sunday on the road. If all goes well once again for the budding standout, she may pad on to her current averages of 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Other celebrities were in attendance to watch JuJu Watkins in the USC-UCLA game

As JuJu Watkins' stock continues to rise, more and more prominent figures, both in and out of the industry, came to see her conquer the UCLA Bruins on Thursday. She reposted in her Instagram stories about attendees such as Phil Handy and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Phil Handy's Instagram stories. - Source: @jujubballin on Instagram

Caleb Williams on his Instagram stories. - Source: @jujubballin on Instagram

Just in her second season, there is still much potential for Watkins to reach with the USC Trojans. This includes a national title, which they hope to win this season.

