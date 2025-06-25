JuJu Watkins' former teammate Kayleigh Heckel opens up on UConn move weeks after March Madness exit: "Place I can become best version of myself"

Kayleigh Heckel is loving life at UConn. The former USC guard talked about her move to Storrs this offseason in a chat with reporters during a media availability session on Tuesday.

A reporter asked Heckel if it was weird for her to join a team that ended her campaign last season as Heckel was part of the USC team that UConn eliminated in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

"A little bit, but I think that it's the place I need to be in," Heckel said. "It's the place where I can become the best version of myself."

The UConn Huskies sustained the momentum of that win against the Trojans, beating UCLA in the Final Four before trouncing South Carolina in the national championship game to capture their 12th NCAA title.

Geno Auriemma and the Huskies remained aggressive in the offseason after their title win, adding players in the transfer portal after Paige Bueckers' departure. One of those players was Kayleigh Heckel, who signed with the Huskies last month.

Heckel played 34 games in her freshman season with USC, averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds. She also impressed on the defensive end, averaging 1.3 steals per contest in the 2024-25 season.

How Kayleigh Heckel performed for USC in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Kayleigh Heckel and the USC Trojans entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Regional 4 bracket after posting a 28-3 slate in the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament.

USC Trojans guard Kayleigh Heckel (9) drives to the basket during an NCAA Tournament second round game against Mississippi State at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

Heckel made her March Madness debut in the first round against UNC Greensboro, racking up eight points, four steals and two dimes in a 71-25 victory.

Heckel continued her stellar play in the second round against Mississippi State, amassing 13 points, six dimes, two steals and one board in USC's 96-59 win. The victory came at a huge price for the Trojans, though, as JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Heckel stepped up for USC in Watkins' absence, scoring eight points in the Trojans' 67-61 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16. Heckel's first March Madness campaign ended in the Elite Eight against UConn, recording five points on 2-for-7 shooting in the Trojans' 78-64 loss.

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

