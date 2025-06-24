Kayleigh Heckel and Addison Bjorn react as JuJu Watkins shares snippets from matchup against Flau'jae Johnson's team

USC star JuJu Watkins and LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson went against each other as coaches in the Overtime Select Takeover game earlier this month. On Monday, Watkins gave her Instagram followers an inside look at some of the moments from the event.

The game lived up to its billing, providing fans with drama and excitement as Team JuJu defeated Team Flau'jae. Watkins posted a carousel of images and videos, including snippets of her and Johnson going head-to-head on the sideline.

"dubs in the chattt!! 😚," she wrote as the caption.

Kayleigh Heckel, her former teammate at USC who transferred to UConn this offseason, commented on the post.

"coach judeaaaa😍😍," Heckel wrote.

Addison Bjorn, a five-star forward in the 2026 class, also chimed in. Bjorn played for Team JuJu in the Select Takeover event.

"Coachhh 💕," Bjorn added.

The Trojan guard was also part of the 5×5 Overtime Takeover event last year. She joined the broadcasting crew for the showcase — which included Jada Williams and Angel Gray — as Johnson's team faced Paige Bueckers' squad.

JuJu Watkins was sure she'd come out on top against Flau'jae Johnson

Despite coaching for the first time, JuJu Watkins was adamant she would emerge victorious against Team Flau'jae. In a behind-the-scenes clip posted by Overtime Select on YouTube on Saturday, Watkins explained why she thought she'd win.

"I'm a little nervous. (Flau'jae) is a vet, she's got more experience," Watkins said (Timestamp: 2:52). " But at the end of the day, I just think my roster is loaded, so I don't know if she stands a chance. She's a good coach; I've seen her live in action.

"But I don't think she's going to win. I'm a player's coach, you know? I know what it feels like to be a player, so when it comes to coaching, I'm very... you know, we give a little structure, and then I just let them play."

Watkins’ confidence in her coaching abilities proved to be well-founded, as her team ultimately secured the win. The Los Angeles native is currently recovering from an ACL injury she sustained during March Madness last season.

