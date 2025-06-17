USC star JuJu Watkins' mic'd up moments vs Team Flau'jae have hoops fans in awe: "Gonna be the GOAT of women’s basketball"

JuJu Watkins and Flau’jae Johnson delivered memorable moments as coaches during the Overtime Select Takeover on June 7. On Monday, Overtime Elite shared clips of Watkins' mic'd-up moments from the Team JuJu vs. Team Flau'jae game.

Watkins was heard saying, "I don’t like coaching, but I like winning," "good hustle" and "sisterhood" while guiding her team. After the game, she wrote "TEAM GOAT" on the camera.

"JuJu on the mic feedin’ families 🔥," read the post's caption.

Fans reacted to the posts and appreciated Watkins.

"She gonna be the GOAT of woman’s basketball real talk," a fan said.

Fans comment on Overtime Select's post about JuJu Watkins

Fans are also excited to see Watkins back on the court after she recovers from an ACL injury.

"She finna average like 30+ next year," said another fan.

"Can’t wait to see her back on the court 💪🏾," said a user.

Some fans were also happy to see a glimpse of Watkins' personality outside the court.

"JuJu has a great personality and it’s great too see her share it with all of us ✌️✌️✌️," said another user.

"Like seeing her like this she always be locked in and serious when she play," read a comment.

In the “Next Up 5s” at the Overtime Select Takeover, Team JuJu defeated Team Flau’jae 80–64. Her squad claimed the five-on-five series 5–1.

JuJu Watkins and Stella Lockhart share pregame struggles and hair rituals

USC guard JuJu Watkins and four-star forward Stella Lockhart opened up about their pregame challenges during a segment on Overtime Select on Monday.

When asked what throws her off most before games, Watkins said,

“Definitely hair. Like if my hair is not acting right, that will be very chaotic for me.”

Known for her signature high ponytail bun, Watkins has previously explained in a CBS interview in March that it “can take up to an hour” to perfect and is “a key part of my performance.”

She also revealed that her mom is her hairstylist.

“This woman has 18 years of experience," she said. "So, please. Relax. Chill on me for a second."

Lockhart recalled forgetting her shoes before a game.

“My dad made me buy some with my own money," she said.

Watkins averaged 23.9 points last season before an ACL injury ended her run.

