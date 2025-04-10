JuJu Watkins gets showered with heartfelt messages as USC star recovers from ACL injury: "I love you JuJu"

USC star JuJu Watkins is recovering from a terrible ACL injury that she sustained during the Trojans' second-round March Madness game against Mississippi State. Watkins only played five minutes in the game, scoring three points, before being carried off the court.

Watkins' injury cast a pall over USC's tournament run, which ended in the Elite Eight with a loss to UConn.

On Wednesday, We Need To Talk, a CBS Sports show, shared a video showing hoops fans sending love and support to the sophomore guard.

Here's the video:

It starts with a young female fan who explained how good JuJu Watkins is.

"She's really good at doing corners and when she does basketball, I feel like she's always gonna win," the fan said.

Another adorable litte girl fan sent a heartwarming message to Watkins.

"I made this for you. I love you JuJu," she said while holding a card she made for the USC star.

One elderly fan, wearing a UConn shirt, also offered her support for Watkins.

"You are phenomenal to watch. We love watching you. Thank you for taking the sport to a whole new level," she said.

"When life punches you, you gotta punch back baby and I promise you're gonna come back better," another fan added.

"Juju, I know you can do this. Your bounce back is gonna be great. Just stay on track and do what you do best," a young fan said.

JuJu Watkins shares emotional update on ACL injury and recovery journey ahead

During the NCAA Final Four weekend, after USC fell to UConn in the Elite Eight, JuJu Watkins sat down with ESPN College GameDay on Saturday to discuss her injury and recovery.

She started by saying that the season went by fast, but that she learned so much and it was a great growth year for her. She also shared how much she loves playing with her teammates and appreciates playing with Kiki Iriafen, before diving into her recent injury.

"I’m a firm believer in 'everything happens for a reason,'" Watkins said. "I think my first week, I was just in complete shock. It’s the first time I’ve dealt with this type of adversity. So I’m really just getting prepared for what’s to come and ready to just get to work and get to work in rehab."

As the interview continued, JuJu Watkins admitted that it was "tough" not being able to play with her team as she begins her recovery. She averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebound and 3.4 assists per game this season.

