JuJu Watkins hilariously reveals which USC teammate is most likely to miss the team bus

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins suffered an ACL injury in March and is still recovering, but recently coached during an Overtime Select event.

Overtime Select shared a conversation between Watkins and 2027 prospect Jessie Moses on its Instagram on Friday.

Moses asked Watkins who she thinks will most likely miss the bus.

"Definitely not me," Watkins said. "I was going to say Rian (Foreister). My teammate Rian. She probably won't."

Watkins then asked Moses who would be late on the Select team.

"I feel like I have to say Stella (Lockhart) just because of what happened," Moses said.

Watkins narrated the incident.

"She's lucky I'm a cool coach," Watkins said. "She showed up to practice in the breaking huddle. And then, just walked in casually. But I'm sure she's very serious, so college coaches don't take that into account. She's a very great player and a good teammate."

Team JuJu faced Team Flau’jae at the Overtime Select Takeover on June 7 in Atlanta. In a Next Up 5s showdown, Watkins’ squad dominated with a 5-1 record, including an 80-64 Final 5 victory.

The game was entertaining on the court and off the court. It featured mic’d-up coaches and fresh rules like one-on-one after fouls.

Flau’jae Johnson’s team put up a good fight, but couldn’t match Team JuJu’s cohesion. Although both coaches got heated during the game, they expressed respect for each other after the game.

Juju Watkins earns ESPY nomination after standout season

Juju Watkins has been nominated for a 2025 ESPY Award in the Best College Athlete - Women’s Sports category. She had an excellent season, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The guard was named Big Ten Player of the Year and led USC to a regular-season title in its first year in the conference.

Pittsburgh volleyball standout Olivia Babcock, North Carolina soccer player Katie Faasse and Virginia swimmer Gretchen Walsh are the other nominees.

The 2025 ESPY Awards will be held on July 16 at 5:00 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+, with comedian Shane Gillis as the host.

Fans can cast their votes for the nominees through the official ESPY Awards website.

