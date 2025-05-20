JuJu Watkins reacts as USC sweeps Big 10 championships in 3 different sports

JuJu Watkins and USC's other female athletes are queens of the Big 10 championships. The Trojans reigned supreme in the Big Ten Conference not only in women's basketball but also in women's soccer and women's track & field this past season, drawing a reaction from Watkins on social media.
Watkins shared a post from USC's athletic departments announcing their victories on her Instagram story. The image featured the three stars of the Trojans in those respective sports, including basketball guard Watkins, 200-meter sprint queen Madison Whyte and soccer midfielder Helena Sampaio.
The USC Trojans included a short caption for their post, highlighting the historic achievement of their new conference.
"In our first year in the Big Ten, the women of Troy brought home three conference championships," the Trojans wrote.
The Trojans captured the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday. Madison Whyte won the gold medal in the 200m and 400m events while Samirah Moody claimed the top prize in the 100m sprint race. The USC women's team also took home the gold in the 4x100 and 4x400m relay events.
USC also won the Big Ten conference championship in women's soccer after beating rivals UCLA 1-0 in a winner-take-all showdown on Oct. 27, 2024. Maile Hayes scored the lone goal in the 36th minute to help the Trojans complete an unbeaten season in their first year in the Big Ten.
How JuJu Watkins and USC won the Big Ten conference championship in women's basketball
JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans got off to a hot start in their first-ever appearance in the Big Ten conference, winning their opening nine games, including victories against ranked teams UConn, Michigan and Maryland.
They suffered their first Big Ten defeat against Iowa on Feb. 2 before racking up six consecutive conference wins to set up a winner-take-all showdown against UCLA on Mar. 1.
The Trojans and the Bruins headed into their Big Ten clash carrying identical conference records. USC pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring UCLA 23-12 during that period to build a 46-32 advantage at the halftime break. The Trojans cruised to victory after that as they captured the program's first Big Ten conference championship.
JuJu Watkins starred in USC's 80-67 win, scoring a game-high 30 points on 10-for-22 shooting. She also had five dimes, three boards, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes of action.
