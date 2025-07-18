JuJu Watkins, Saniyah Hall, Kayleigh Heckel, Aaliyah Crump & Sienna Betts react as Jazzy Davidson shares vacation photo dump

  • home icon
By Victor Isikhueme
Published Jul 18, 2025 17:25 GMT
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn
USC Trojans commit Jazzy Davidson - Source: Image via Imagn

On Thursday, five-star basketball phenom Jazzy Davidson shared an Instagram post, featuring city strolls, playful mirror selfies and flower shots. The post drew the attention and admiration of fellow hoopers.

“From the favorites <3,” Davidson wrote.
Within hours, JuJu Watkins, Saniyah Hall, Kayleigh Heckel, Aaliyah Crump and Sienna Betts filled the comment section with heart-eyed emojis and compliments in admiration for Davidson.

“Cutieee,” Watkins wrote.
“😍😍Yesss,” Hall commented.
“Jazzyyyyy 😍😍,” Heckel commented.
“Love eyes 😍😍😍,” Crump reacted.
“Alexa play ‘All Mine’ by Brent Faiyaz,” Betts said.
JuJu Watkins, Saniyah Hall, Kayleigh Heckel, Aaliyah Crump &amp; Sienna Betts react as Jazzy Davidson shares glamorous photo dump - Image source: Instagram/jazzydavidson
JuJu Watkins, Saniyah Hall, Kayleigh Heckel, Aaliyah Crump & Sienna Betts react as Jazzy Davidson shares glamorous photo dump - Image source: Instagram/jazzydavidson

On Tuesday, Davidson was impressive at the FIBA U19 World Cup. In a blowout win over Israel, she put up a historic performance with 24 points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds in just 23 minutes. She set a new Team USA U19 efficiency record with an impressive rating of 40.

Davidson played an impressive role for Team USA during the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup, where she helped secure gold. She averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a team-best 2.7 steals per game.

Ranked No. 3 in the 2025 class by ESPN, Davidson committed to USC over UConn, Duke, UCLA and TCU. In November, she signed her letter of intent to join the Trojans, to team up with JuJu Watkins.

Jazzy Davidson celebrates JuJu Watkins after major ESPY win

Jazzy Davidson celebrated JuJu Watkins, who just added yet another prestigious accolade to her name. Jazzy reshared a post from USC Women’s Basketball's official Instagram account, sharing that Watkins was crowned Best College Athlete – Women’s Sports at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday. It marked her second ESPY win in two years.

Jazzy Davidson celebrates JuJu Watkins after major ESPY win - Image source: Instagram/jazzydavidson
Jazzy Davidson celebrates JuJu Watkins after major ESPY win - Image source: Instagram/jazzydavidson

Watkins' freshman year earned her the 2024 ESPY for Breakthrough Athlete. She tore her ACL in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament against Mississippi State.

Watkins was the nation's fourth-leading scorer last season. She won several honors, including Naismith College Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award and USBWA Women’s National Player of the Year.

She also made history by becoming the first-ever back-to-back winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

bell-icon Manage notifications