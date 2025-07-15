Jazzy Davidson and Team USA dominated in week three of the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup group phase with a resounding 114-40 victory over Israel. USA basketball shared photos from the victory in an Instagram post on Tuesday, highlighting the impressive performances from Jazzy Davidson, Saniyah Hall and Sienna Betts.

Jazzy Davidson led the charge in both scoring and playmaking as the Americans strolled to victory. She put up a game-high 24 points, contributed another game-high eight assists and four rebounds, showcasing her elite skill set. Saniyah Hall added 20 points along with seven steals and four rebounds.

Sienna Betts contributed a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, dominating the glass and controlling the paint to secure multiple second-chance opportunities.

“🇺🇸 #USABWU19 DUB 😤,” the caption read.

Team USA dominated each quarter, winning 37–13 in the first, 23–8 in the second, 30–10 in the third and 24–9 in the final period. They shot 60% from the field and forced 29 turnovers, resulting in 51 transition points. The team’s largest scoring run was an impressive 20–0 stretch and they held the lead for nearly the entire game, 38:47. There were only four lead changes, all of which occurred in the opening moments.

The victory was on the back of the week one win over South Korea on Saturday, as the game ended 134-53. Team USA secured another victory on Sunday with a 79-49 victory against Hungary.

As the U19 World Cup continues, the trio of Davidson, Hall and Betts will be key to Team USA’s championship hopes.

Jazzy Davidson sets all-time efficiency record for USA at FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup

Jazzy Davidson delivered an impressive performance as she shattered the all-time efficiency record for a USA Basketball player at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup 2025 on Tuesday.

In Team USA’s 114–40 blowout win over Israel, Davidson racked up a remarkable efficiency rating of 40, an all-time high for any American player in this tournament. She shot 11-of-13, all in 23 minutes on the court.

“If that’s true about the efficiency, then that’s amazing,” Davidson said humbly after the game. “There are a lot of great players who have played for USA that I look up to. It’s really special.”

Davidson was quick to credit her teammates for her historic outing as she spoke about their great positioning and passing. She highlighted that they made her job easier, which enabled her impressive performance. Davidson’s display placed her in first ahead of Joyce Edwards in second (33) while Napheesa Collier (34) and Breanna Stewart (33) were 6th and 7th, respectively.

Davidson’s record wasn’t the only highlight from the game. Team USA tied the fifth-best team efficiency rating of all time at 172. They also tied for ninth-most points scored (114), eighth-most field goals made (46) and 10th-most two-point field goals made (40) in U19 Women’s World Cup history.

