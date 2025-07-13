Lauren Betts’ sister Sienna Betts and Saniyah Hall from Cooper Flagg’s alma mater combine for 48 points in FIBA U19 World Cup

Sienna Betts and Saniyah Hall led Team USA to a dominant 134-53 victory over South Korea in a Group A clash at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Czechia. With the score, Team USA set a tournament single-game scoring record.

On Saturday, ballislifewbb on Instagram shared a compilation of Betts and Hall's performance. Both displayed their scoring prowess as they facilitated the team's offense.

Incoming UCLA freshman Sienna Betts led all scorers with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists on 11 of 12 shooting. Top 2026 prospect Saniyah Hall followed with 23 points, six rebounds, three blocks and one assist in under 20 minutes. Ranked No. 3 in the 2026 class, Jerzy Robinson contributed 15 points and 7 rebounds. No. 6-ranked Emilee Skinner added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Defensively, Team USA forced 13 turnovers and recorded 17 steals. Jasmine Davidson and Maddyn Greenway had three each.

Jazzy Davidson contributed 10 points early, which helped build a 30-17 lead after the first quarter. Sienna Betts facilitated a 34-8 run in the second quarter. By the third quarter, Saniyah Hall's 3-pointer extended the lead to 81–31, and the USA hit the 100-point mark with over eight minutes left.

Team USA is facing Hungary in group play on Sunday.

Saniyah Hall becomes second active high school player to sign NIL deal with Jordan Brand

Amherst native and five-star recruit Saniyah Hall has signed a NIL deal with Jordan Brand. With the deal, she became the third girls' high school basketball player to do so. Notably, she is the second active player after LSU signee Bella Hines.

Hall will play her senior season at Spire Academy in Ohio, outside the jurisdiction of the OHSAA, which restricts NIL deals.

In her junior year at Montverde Academy in Florida, she averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The 6-foot-2 combo guard was named MaxPreps National Junior of the Year and earned first-team All-American honours.

Montverde finished 26-2 and was Florida’s No. 2 team. Her team also only narrowly lost to IMG Academy in the Chipotle Nationals title game.

Before that, she led Laurel School to a Division II state runner-up finish and earned Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist recognition in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Her consistent performance has earned her offers from top programs, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan State, USC and Maryland.

