USC guard JuJu Watkins scored 30 points on Saturday, leading No. 4 USC to an 80-67 win over No. 2 UCLA to cap off the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season. Watkins played 38 minutes, shooting 10-for-22 with four three-pointers. She added three rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks.

Watkins opened the scoring with a 3-pointer at the 9:26 mark of the first quarter. The spitfire scorer was hot right from the get-go. Throughout the period, she punished Cori Close's squad with jumpers both inside and outside the 3-point arc.

She was also integral in playmaking, as USC led by three points, 23-20, at the end of the first quarter.

In the second frame, Watkins continued to pour in points for the Lindsay Gottlieb-coached team at all three levels. She also found herself on the free-throw line a couple of times. With 35 seconds left, the sophomore pulled up for a 3-pointer to cap off the first half with her team in the extended 14-point edge, 46-32.

To open the third period, Watkins was slightly more reserved as she let her team maintain the advantage. She placed herself back on the scoreboard with a jumper at the 6:03 mark. The second-year standout followed it up with a freebie and a lay-in as Watkins and Co. continued with a 13-point lead heading into the layover period, 64-51.

With one last quarter in the regular season, Watkins and the rest of USC pulled out all the stops. Watkins' defensive prowess and effort were also on display, as she constantly got rebounds off the glass and even tallied steals and blocks.

Proving that they were too much to handle for their conference rivals, the Trojans eventually won 80-67.

Here is JuJu Watkins' full stat line for the win over UCLA on Saturday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF JuJu Watkins 38 30 3 5 2 3 10-22 4-11 6-9 2 3

USC Trojans win the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season title

The USC Trojans (27-2, 17-1 Big Ten) have captured the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season championship. This is the program's first regular season championship since 1994, as they have done it on six occasions.

JuJu Watkins and Co. now set their sights on a hopefully successful postseason run, starting with the conference tournament and then the NCAA national tournament later this month.

