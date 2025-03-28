Julian Reese stats tonight - How did Angel Reese's brother fare in Sweet 16 clash vs Florida (March 27)

Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese had a steady outing for his team on Thursday, March 27, for their Sweet 16 matchup in March Madness. Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough to help the fourth-seed win over the first-seed Florida Gators, as they lost by 16 points, 87-71, eliminating them from national tournament contention.

In 32 minutes of action, Reese posted 12 markers on an efficient 5-of-9 overall shooting, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as rumblings are now underway on whether or not this is his last game of college basketball.

Always known to be a defensive-minded player, Reese opened the hotly-contested fixture with a steal at the 18:21 mark of the first period. He then followed it up with back-to-back baskets which put the Terrapins within one of the back-and-forth affair thus far, 7-6. As he continued to be a presence inside, it wasn't enough for the Kevin Willard-coached team, though, as they trailed by nine, 20-11, halfway.

Reese continued to rack up boards for his squad before he was subbed out at the 8:53 mark. As he came back in, the senior kept putting the pressure on the Gators by securing possessions for his team as they could not stop him with his rebounding. This led to an assist and a couple of freebies for Reese, as Maryland was now in striking distance after one half of play, 40-38.

To open the second period, the fourth-year swingman showed his playmaking skills through a dime and another jumper. Florida maintained their lead, however, as even Reese's offensive efforts were not enough to find a way to get the edge. By the midway point of the second half, the Gators were slowly pulling away, now with an 11-point advantage, 65-54, over Reese and Co. with 10 minutes to go.

With one last ditch effort to get within close as their season could be over, Reese and the rest of the Terrapins did all they could to keep the fixture close. While the athletic wing no longer scored for the remainder of the game, he was still great in the rebounding department. Eventually, though, Maryland lucked out as the final buzzer sounded to a Gators victory, 87-71.

Take a look at Julian Reese's stats on Thursday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Julian Reese 32 12 8 3 2 0 5-9 0-0 2-3 0 2

Angel Reese was in attendance to watch her brother Julian in the 2025 Sweet 16

Among those in attendance for the Sweet 16 matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and the Florida Gators was Chicago Sky stalwart Angel Reese, who was seen supporting her brother, Julian. The forward was known as a standout during her time with the LSU Tigers, but prior to that, she spent her first two years of collegiate hoops with the Terrapins.

While it is unfortunate that Maryland was eliminated from the national tournament, they still produced a respectable 2024-2025 campaign with an overall record of 27-9, 14-6 during conference play. Julian Reese averaged 13.3 points, 9.1 boards, 1.2 dimes, 1.1 swipes and a team-high 1.5 blocks per contest.

