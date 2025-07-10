  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Just don’t f*** with it": Analyst rips NCAA for tampering with March Madness format amid expansion talks

"Just don’t f*** with it": Analyst rips NCAA for tampering with March Madness format amid expansion talks

By Joel Reyes
Published Jul 10, 2025 06:34 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Drake at Texas Tech - Source: Imagn
A general view of a March Madness logo at center court before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Drake Bulldogs at Intrust Bank Arena. Photo: Imagn

College basketball analyst Mark Zanetto blasted the NCAA for tampering with the March Madness format amid expansion talks for the prestigious tournament. He shared his thoughts about the issue during Wednesday's episode of "The Hoops Cap Pod."

Ad

Zanetto argued that the NCAA Tournament is fine as it is, with teams battling it out for a spot in the "Field of 68." The current format has 64 teams advancing to the first round of the Big Dance. Eight teams have to go through the First Four stage, with four of them reaching the opening round.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"March Madness is not your office," Zanetto said (TS- 20:04). "It doesn't need to be shuffled around. It's also not an investment fund where you're just going to tweak things and say, 'Let me just put a little money here and see if I can get a return.'"
"It's a treasure. It's the precious from Lord of the Rings — my precious, right? Just don't — for lack of a better word — just don't f*** with it. The minute you treat it like it's just any other tournament, you're going to ruin what makes it magic."
Ad

Zanetto urged the NCAA to preserve the magic of March Madness.

"Listen, I'm a professional tennis player by trade, used to be, 20-some years ago. Tournaments have always been my life, regardless of whether it's basketball or tennis tournaments."
"Keep it at 68. Even the magic of like a Wimbledon tournament doesn’t even remotely resonate with the world the way the NCAA Tournament does. And that’s coming from a tennis player. Keep it at 68 and let the Madness live."
Ad

Zanetto's plea may fall on deaf ears, as the NCAA is reportedly closing in on approving an expansion to 72 or 76 teams for future March Madness tournaments.

2025 March Madness delivered plenty of drama

Upsets were lacking in the 2025 NCAA Tournament as all top-seeded teams advanced to the Final Four stage of this year's March Madness. Duke, Houston, Auburn and Florida stamped their class in the early rounds to book their spots in the national semifinals.

Ad
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (#2) and guard Tyrese Proctor (#5) react during their game against the Houston Cougars in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Imagn
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (#2) and guard Tyrese Proctor (#5) react during their game against the Houston Cougars in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Imagn

The Final Four delivered plenty of drama, though, especially the game between Duke and Houston. The Cougars denied Cooper Flagg a fairytale ending with the Blue Devils, finishing the game on a 9-0 run in the closing moments to secure a dramatic 70-67 win over Duke.

However, Houston's quest to win its first NCAA title ended in heartbreak, losing 65-63 to Florida in the championship game. The Gators erased a 12-point deficit in the second half to claim their third NCAA crown.

About the author
Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Know More

How many SEC teams are in the Sweet 16? Taking a look at the conference's dominance in men's March Madness

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications