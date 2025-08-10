“Just gettin started”: Shaquille O'Neal’s hooper daughter Me’arah O’Neal flexes her Range Rover & shows snaps from intense workout sessions

Me’arah O’Neal, the daughter of four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, and a Florida Gators guard, posted a carousel of images on her Instagram account. She posed in front of a Range Rover, the gym and some pictures from her practice sessions. Me’arah, who will enter her sophomore year next season, shared the post on Saturday.Shaquille O'Neal’s hooper daughter Me’arah O’Neal flexes her Range Rover &amp; shows snaps from intense workout sessions (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal practicing in the gym (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)Me'Arah O'Neal lifting weights (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)&quot;summers over— but i’m just gettin startedⓂ️,&quot; Me’arah wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMe’arah started eight games last season and averaged 4.8 points on 42.5% shooting, including 27.7% from beyond the arc.She added 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game. The Gators finished with a 19-18 overall and a 5-11 Southeastern Conference record.In an interview in November 2023, Me’arah revealed why she chose Florida.&quot;I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged, and that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida,&quot; Me'Arah said, via ESPN.She also talked about the influence of Finley, which helped her make her decision easier.&quot;I felt like I connected with coach Kelly more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me,&quot; Me’arah said. &quot;She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me.&quot;Shaquille O'Neal set to join his son Shaqir O'Neal at Sacramento StateShaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, will commence his senior year with the Sacramento State Hornets next season. His father joined the program as its general manager, a voluntary and unpaid position, in April.The team hired a member of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie first-team, Mike Bibby, as its coach.&quot;I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity,&quot; Shaqir tweeted in July. &quot;I know my path is different, but I'm ready to put in the work.&quot;Sacramento State also signed CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd in the Class of 2025.