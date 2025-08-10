  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “Just gettin started”: Shaquille O'Neal’s hooper daughter Me’arah O’Neal flexes her Range Rover & shows snaps from intense workout sessions

“Just gettin started”: Shaquille O'Neal’s hooper daughter Me’arah O’Neal flexes her Range Rover & shows snaps from intense workout sessions

By Pranav Khatri
Published Aug 10, 2025 19:13 GMT
Florida v LSU - Source: Getty
Shaquille O'Neal’s hooper daughter Me’arah O’Neal flexes her Range Rover & shows snaps from intense workout sessions Florida vs. LSU (image credit: getty)

Me’arah O’Neal, the daughter of four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, and a Florida Gators guard, posted a carousel of images on her Instagram account. She posed in front of a Range Rover, the gym and some pictures from her practice sessions. Me’arah, who will enter her sophomore year next season, shared the post on Saturday.

Ad
Shaquille O&#039;Neal&rsquo;s hooper daughter Me&rsquo;arah O&rsquo;Neal flexes her Range Rover &amp; shows snaps from intense workout sessions (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)
Shaquille O'Neal’s hooper daughter Me’arah O’Neal flexes her Range Rover & shows snaps from intense workout sessions (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)
Shaquille O&#039;Neal&#039;s daughter Me&#039;Arah O&#039;Neal practicing in the gym (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)
Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal practicing in the gym (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)
Me&#039;Arah O&#039;Neal lifting weights (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)
Me'Arah O'Neal lifting weights (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)
"summers over— but i’m just gettin startedⓂ️," Me’arah wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Me’arah started eight games last season and averaged 4.8 points on 42.5% shooting, including 27.7% from beyond the arc.

She added 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game. The Gators finished with a 19-18 overall and a 5-11 Southeastern Conference record.

In an interview in November 2023, Me’arah revealed why she chose Florida.

"I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged, and that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida," Me'Arah said, via ESPN.
Ad

She also talked about the influence of Finley, which helped her make her decision easier.

"I felt like I connected with coach Kelly more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me," Me’arah said. "She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me."

Shaquille O'Neal set to join his son Shaqir O'Neal at Sacramento State

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, will commence his senior year with the Sacramento State Hornets next season. His father joined the program as its general manager, a voluntary and unpaid position, in April.

Ad

The team hired a member of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie first-team, Mike Bibby, as its coach.

"I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity," Shaqir tweeted in July. "I know my path is different, but I'm ready to put in the work."

Sacramento State also signed CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd in the Class of 2025.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications