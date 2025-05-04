"Just have those good old linebacker thighs": Kim Mulkey makes hilarious remark on wearing heels to LSU games

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has a very distinct fashion sense, and she makes sure to bring it out during games by wearing flashy outfits and high heels. As such, it has led some to wonder how she effortlessly wears heels to games, managing to walk and squat in them.

During her appearance on the Get Gordon Presents show on Friday, host Gordon McKernan Mulkey responded by saying that she has always worn heels and it does not bother her to squat in them. Then she made a hilarious remark.

"I'm still healthy enough that I can get up and get down. I like to tell people, I just have those good old linebacker thighs," Mulkey said (at 35:49). "It doesn't faze me, but I've always worn heels, and it's very comfortable.

"I think I've had one pair of heels that I threw away because I said I would never wear them again. They were just uncomfortable. But I have no problem wearing heels."

Kim Mulkey added that wearing flashy outfits and high heels is reserved only for game days because any other day, she's like everybody else. She would have no makeup on, her hair undone, and she would be rocking tennis shoes and sweats for practice.

Kim Mulkey heaps praise on former LSU standout Angel Reese

Angel Reese, who is in her second year in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky, returned to her old stomping grounds as her team took on the Brazilian national team in an exhibition game.

At the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Kim Mulkey was on hand to witness Reese's performance in person.

Mulkey had nothing but praise for her former player.

"Angel just has a personality. She just attracts a lot of attention, and she's authentic, and she's a competitor," Mulkey said, via Yahoo Sports. "What is there not to like about Angel Reese when you're pulling for her and she's on your team?

"I never get to see that in a game. "She did it (her) whole career here, but I never saw that 'cause I was looking at the whole team, but she just has a knack for finding the basketball."

Former LSU player Hailey Van Lith, who was picked by the Sky in this year’s draft, also made a homecoming. Kim Mulkey met with both players after the game and gave them a gift as a token of appreciation.

