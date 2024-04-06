Former UConn legends Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart were on hand watching their Huskies team lose to Iowa in the NCAAW Final Four. UConn lost by a slim margin, 71-69, and their fates were sealed by an offensive foul called on Aaliyah Edwards, but the three former Huskies were clearly not fond of the call.

Here's an excerpt of the four women's hoops greats' reaction to the call on Edwards, which took away UConn`s last chance to pull ahead with a lead while being down one, 69-70, with just under 10 seconds left to play:

Expand Tweet

Stewart was clearly speechless, alongside Bird. Taurasi, meanwhile, said about the call:

"Wow. What an unfortunate time to call an offensive foul. Just know how to ruin the game. Oh my god, that's terrible. That's terrible. It didn`t even get her [Bueckers] open."

Aaliyah Edwards was called for a moving screen on Iowa's Gabbie Marshall, who was trying to chase down Paige Bueckers on the perimeter. UConn was clearly trying to set up Bueckers for a three, who had a far better showing from rainbow country compared to Caitlin Clark.

With the foul, Iowa got the basketball back and had Clark sent to the line. The thing is, she split her foul shots and still left a tiny crack in the window open for UConn to mount a Hail Mary.

However, time eventually ran out, and the Hawkeyes ended the game on a blistering late-game rally to set up a date with South Carolina in the national title game.

How did Iowa beat UConn?

The Huskies' defense contained Clark`s offensive barrage from the perimeter, especially in the first half.

They held the Iowa star scoreless from deep (0-6) at the break and forced her to play facilitator almost the entire game. That can be credited to the on-ball defense of Nika Mühl, who had an excellent defensive game, just forcing Caitlin Clark to bleed for her points.

Clark was unable to get her rhythm going even if she hit three 3-pointers in the second half, which included a four-point play in the third quarter. She even rolled her ankle on the play but fortunately walked it out and was able to continue.

So, with Clark being limited all game, the scoring load was on Hannah Stuelke, and she responded beautifully.

Stuelke ended the game leading all scorers with 23 points, to go along with three rebounds, an assist and a block. She also did it on incredible efficiency, going 9-12.

Poll : Who will win the NCAAW championship? Iowa South Carolina 0 votes View Discussion