Why does Aaliyah Edwards wear a mask? Exploring reasons behind UConn star's face accessory

UConn women's basketball forward Aaliyah Edwards is wearing a mask during the 2024 NCAA Tournament due to a broken nose sustained in the Big East Tournament. The 21-year-old star returned to practice a week before March Madness with the protective gear, ensuring her participation despite the injury.
Edwards' injury occurred during an opening-round win against Providence, forcing her to miss most of the Big East Tournament. However, UConn coach Geno Auriemma expressed confidence in her recovery.
"She's practiced a couple of days and we would expect that she will be 100 percent come this weekend," he said.
Aaliyah Edwards isn't new to playing with a broken nose. Last season, she showcased grit in competing through similar injuries, as her performance remained top-notch. She earned AP and USBWA Third Team All-American honors, and UConn reached the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Edwards averaged 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, all career-high numbers. He has a remarkable 59.4 shooting percentage.
Edwards expressed frustration about having to wear the mask during such a crucial time.
"It just sucks to have this happen this time of the year," she said
Her teammates, including Nika Muhl, have expressed admiration for her resilience and determination, noting her ability to embrace the challenge.
"Seeing her in practice and the way she embraces that alter ego, I would say has been just reminding me of last year and the way she played," said Muhl.
Despite the setback, UConn, seeded No. 3 in its region, has performed admirably in the tournament, winning against Jackson State, Syracuse and Duke to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.
Aaliyah Edwards joins UConn's elite ranks
In a thrilling NCAA Tournament game versus Duke, Aaliyah Edwards from Kingston, Ontario, Canada made history for UConn women's basketball. The senior grabbed Kennedy Brown's missed 3-pointer rebound, becoming just the ninth Husky ever with 1,000 career rebounds. With 1,006 total rebounds, Edwards also joins the exclusive 1,000 points/1,000 rebounds club.
Despite having limited minutes due to foul trouble, Aaliyah Edwards displayed her skill. She scored 12 points by making 6/7 shots in only 29 minutes on the court. Her standout game is part of an impressive stretch, as she averaged 10.1 rebounds in her last 13 games, leading to a career-high average of 9.3 rebounds.
Edwards achieved something significant, entering the league of renowned UConn players like Napheesa Collier and Gabby Williams. They previously reached 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Meanwhile, Edwards' career point tally stands at 1,820, cementing her legacy in UConn women's basketball history.