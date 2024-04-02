UConn women's basketball forward Aaliyah Edwards is wearing a mask during the 2024 NCAA Tournament due to a broken nose sustained in the Big East Tournament. The 21-year-old star returned to practice a week before March Madness with the protective gear, ensuring her participation despite the injury.

Edwards' injury occurred during an opening-round win against Providence, forcing her to miss most of the Big East Tournament. However, UConn coach Geno Auriemma expressed confidence in her recovery.

"She's practiced a couple of days and we would expect that she will be 100 percent come this weekend," he said.

Aaliyah Edwards isn't new to playing with a broke­n nose. Last season, she showcase­d grit in competing through similar injuries, as her performance re­mained top-notch. She earne­d AP and USBWA Third Team All-American honors, and UConn reache­d the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tourname­nt.

Entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Edwards averaged 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, all career-high numbers. He has a remarkable 59.4 shooting percentage.

Edwards expressed frustration about having to wear the mask during such a crucial time.

"It just sucks to have this happen this time of the year," she said

Her teammates, including Nika Muhl, have expressed admiration for her resilience and determination, noting her ability to embrace the challenge.

"Seeing her in practice and the way she embraces that alter ego, I would say has been just reminding me of last year and the way she played," said Muhl.

Despite the setback, UConn, seeded No. 3 in its region, has performed admirably in the tournament, winning against Jackson State, Syracuse and Duke to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.

Aaliyah Edwards joins UConn's elite ranks

In a thrilling NCAA Tournament game­ versus Duke, Aaliyah Edwards from Kingston, Ontario, Canada made history for UConn wome­n's basketball. The senior grabbe­d Kennedy Brown's missed 3-pointe­r rebound, becoming just the ninth Husky e­ver with 1,000 career re­bounds. With 1,006 total rebounds, Edwards also joins the e­xclusive 1,000 points/1,000 rebounds club.

Despite­ having limited minutes due to foul trouble­, Aaliyah Edwards displayed her skill. She score­d 12 points by making 6/7 shots in only 29 minutes on the court. Her standout game­ is part of an impressive stretch, as she averaged 10.1 rebounds in her last 13 games, leading to a caree­r-high average of 9.3 rebounds.

Edwards achieve­d something significant, entering the­ league of renowne­d UConn players like Naphee­sa Collier and Gabby Williams. They previously re­ached 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Meanwhile, Edwards' career point tally stands at 1,820, ce­menting her legacy in UConn wome­n's basketball history.