"Just leave bro" "Wildcat for life": College hoops fans react as Arizona standout Caleb Love declares for 2024 NBA Draft

Caleb Love, the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year, has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Tuesday while maintaining his eligibility for the Arizona Wildcats. Love announced his decision via his social media handle with a heartfelt message.

"First and Foremost, I'm filled with gratitude for such an amazing experience to play at the University of Arizona. I thank God for allowing me to be in the position I'm in today. I want to thank my family for their unwavering support every step of the way," Caleb Love wrote.

He thanked his coach, teammates and fans for their support during his time at Arizona.

"I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to coach Tommy Lloyd and the entire U of coaching staff for embracing me and giving me this remarkable opportunity to become a Wildcat. I'm forever grateful!"

Expand Tweet

Caleb tied the knot with Arizona in his senior year after playing his freshmen, sophomore and junior years with North Carolina. In the 2023-24 season for AU, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The news of his draft declaration ignited fans, who gave a mixed bag of reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Just leave bro," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Whatever the decision, WILDCAT FOR LIFE. Thank you C LOVE!," said another.

As Caleb maintained his eligibility, some fans expected him to come back after enjoying the process of the NBA draft.

"Go through that process. If the timing is not right Tucson and Wildcat Nation will welcome you back with open arms," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

"It's a win, win. If the league recognizes your talent, which they should, you'll get drafted. If not, Arizona would LOVE to have you back," one fan stated.

Meanwhile, some fans were unhappy with the decision and some were furious about his Sweet 16 performance against Clemson.

"Big Game Fraud," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Thanks for shooting 0 percent from 3 in your final game. Arizona won't miss you as much as you miss them," said another.

Also Read: Why did Caleb Love transfer? Looking at Arizona guard's past decision to leave UNC

Caleb Love's NBA draft projection

Clemson v Arizona

This is not the first time Caleb Love has declared for the draft, as he did the same in North Carolina but returned.

For this season, Love is expected to be a Round 2 pick after a remarkable campaign, except for his final game against Clemson, which was the worst shooting game of his career so far.

Also Read: Caleb Love NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Arizona guard ft. Golden State Warriors

Poll : Where do you see Caleb Love next season? College Basketball NBA 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback