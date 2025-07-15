“Just more relaxed, more chill”: JuJu Watkins talks about LA hoopers; provides invaluable advice for 5-star Tatianna Griffin

JuJu Watkins is a proud Los Angeles basketball player. The USC star shared her thoughts about hoopers from the "City of Angels" during a chat with five-star prospect Tatianna Griffin, which was posted by Overtime Select's Instagram page on Monday.

The reel started with Griffin asking Watkins a question about LA's basketball players. Watkins knows this topic particularly well as she was born and raised in the city of Los Angeles.

"What's something that hoopers from LA understand?" Griffin asked.

"When it comes to like LA hoopers, I don't know. It's just kind of like this vibe, like this energy," Watkins replied.

"Like it's different from the East Coast?" Griffin asked.

"Yeah, just more relaxed, more chill. But when we play, it's like kind of smoother," Watkins answered.

Tatianna Griffin then sought advice from JuJu Watkins as she prepared for her first appearance at Overtime Select as a freshman captain.

"I just say don't put too much pressure on yourself. You're a captain. That's a lot of responsibility, but just let the game come to you. Don't try to force anything. Just be you," Watkins shared.

Griffin, who is the youngest captain in Overtime Select, leads the Drifty Dreamerz team. She is worthy of the captaincy, having played for Team USA in the FIBA U16 Women's AmeriCup. Griffin led the Americans to victory in the final, recording 11 points, three boards, two dimes and one steal in USA's 85-59 win over Canada.

It was a historic win for the Americans, who claimed their fifth straight gold medal in the international tournament and eighth overall. Griffin played an essential role in USA's latest title run, scoring 80 points on 31-of-65 shooting through six games.

Griffin also played stellar basketball in her freshman year at Ontario Christian, averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 boards, 3.9 dimes and 2.8 steals.

JuJu Watkins secures victory in coaching debut at Overtime event

JuJu Watkins tried her hand at coaching in the recent Next Up 5s event of Overtime Select as she squared off against fellow college hoops star Flau'jae Johnson. Watkins emerged victorious in her debut as a coach, leading Team JuJu to an 80-64 win over Team Flau'jae.

JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans celebrates after her team's victory against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on March 1, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty

Kaleena Smith stepped up for Watkins in that contest, posting a 40-point double-double against Johnson's team. Smith is a teammate of Tatianna Griffin at Ontario Christian.

