South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts posts snap with JuJu Watkins and KK Arnold revisiting Overtime weekend

Chloe Kitts is still thinking about her Overtime experience. On Monday, the South Carolina star shared a photo of her interaction with fellow college basketball stars JuJu Watkins and KK Arnold in that weekend event on her Instagram account.
Kitts posted a picture of the three of them doing hosting duties alongside Nia Symone. They were part of Overtime Select's Next Up 5s event, which featured the nation's top female high school players.
Kitts and Arnold saw their fellow host Watkins pull off the victory in her coaching debut against Flau'jae Johnson. Watkins led Team JuJu to an 80-64 victory over Team Flau'jae in the Overtime event. Kaleena Smith was named the Most Valuable Player after she recorded a 40-point double-double in that contest.
It wasn't all fun and games for Kitts, though. She also posted a video of herself working out at Overtime's practice facility. The clip showed Kitts doing 1-on-1 drills against defenders, with the South Carolina star polishing her dribbling and shooting.
How Chloe Kitts fared against KK Arnold's UConn in the 2025 NCAA title game
Chloe Kitts headed into the offseason with a feeling of disappointment. South Carolina's title defense didn't go according to plan after losing to UConn in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The Huskies crushed the Gamecocks 82-59 in the national championship game as South Carolina's 11-game winning streak in the NCAA Tournament came to a shocking end. The Gamecocks had no answer for Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, who each scored 24 points in the rout.
The Gamecocks struggled mightily on the offensive end, shooting 34.4% from the floor, including 25.0% from the 3-point area. None of their starters scored in double figures, with Kitts, Sania Feagin, Bree Hall, Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 24 points.
Kitts had difficulty solving UConn's defense, finishing the game with nine points. She shot 3-for-11 from the field, including 0-for-1 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed six boards and issued one dime in the loss to the Huskies.
