Chloe Kitts, Raven Johnson, Ta'Niya Latson react as teammate Tessa Johnson shares candid offseason snaps

Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts and Tessa Johnson are all set to return to South Carolina for another year under Dawn Staley. The team also added Ta'Niya Latson — last season's leading scorer in the country — to an already stacked roster via the transfer portal.

With offseason workouts and practices well underway, Johnson shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Sunday of her enjoying the summer.

In those snaps, the junior-to-be guard can be seen relaxed and all smiles, posing for pictures and standing casually against a wall. She wore a black sleeveless romper and purple sneakers in the shots.

"full of <3," she captioned the post.

As expected, the comments section was flooded with love from her fans and teammates alike. Here are some of the reactions from her fellow Gamecocks:

"my pumpkin butt 🥰🥰," Kitts wrote.

"Pretty😍," Latson commented.

Raven Johnson also chimed in, adding four smiling face emojis with heart eyes.

Screenshot via Instagram (@tessajohnson4/IG)

Tessa Johnson appeared in 37 games for South Carolina last season as a sophomore and averaged 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest. The Gamecocks finished the campaign 35-4, falling to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game.

Tessa Johnson and South Carolina will face 6 NCAA Tournament teams at home next season

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host six teams that made last season's March Madness at Colonial Life Arena this upcoming season. Coach Dawn Staley and her team will have to navigate another challenging schedule before the postseason arrives.

The Gamecocks will welcome the following NCAA Tournament teams to Columbia in SEC play:

Ole Miss Rebels

Texas Longhorns

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson

Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee Lady Volunteers

South Carolina only lost one game last season during SEC play against Texas on the road and maintained a 100% winning record at home.

Most of South Carolina's starters from last season departed this offseason. Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin and Bree Hall were drafted into the WNBA. The Gamecocks also lost two players to the transfer portal in Sakima Walker and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Meanwhile, Tessa Johnson is back for her junior season. Joyce Edwards, who led South Carolina in scoring, is also back.

