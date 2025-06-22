South Carolina HC Dawn Staley opens up on bond with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: "Coolest cat that I know"

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is an in-and-out fan of her home state's NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles. She often shows her support for the Eagles and their players, especially quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Staley, on the Thursday episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast with Kylie Kelce, where she spoke about about her close relationship with the NFL star and much more.

Staley revealed that Hurts is her favorite Eagles player. Kelce then asked Dawn Staley how she and Hurts first connected.

"We have a mutual friend in Duce Staley, who used to be an assistant coach with the Eagles," Staley said (from 15:49). "So he introduced us. I know sometimes when you play for a team in Philly and you're the quarterback — the star — it really is a lonely place. He's QB1.

Trending

"When we lose, the city goes crazy. Like, crazy. So, sometimes I just text him, 'Hey, don't get too high with the highs or low with the lows.' He doesn't. He's the coolest cat that I know. But sometimes you need to hear it. You're the only one who's going to feel the pressure of everybody else, because other people in other positions can just kind of go under the radar. But with Jalen, we know you've got the potential to win Super Bowls, you really feel the pressure.

"So I'm just like, 'Hang in there. It's Philly. Ride the wave.' And we rode the wave with him all the way to the Super Bowl."

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in February, earning the MVP award.

Jalen Hurts has nothing but huge respect for Dawn Staley

There has been a mutual exchange of support between Dawn Staley and Jalen Hurts. They often show their support not only on social media but also by attending each other's games.

"There's definitely deep ties there, but I just love great coaching," Hurts told ESPN last year. "I love and respect how (coach Staley) goes about it — the leader she is, the competitor she is, how she's able to relate. You know, she's just special. She's special."

The two-time Pro Bowler was in attendance to see Staley and the Gamecocks defeat Iowa in the national championship last year. South Carolina beat Caitlin Clark' Hawkeyes 87-75 to complete an undefeated 38-0 season, securing the program’s second title in three years.

Dawn Staley's team reached the national championship game again this year but fell short against the Paige Bueckers and UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More