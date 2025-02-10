Who chooses the MVP for the Super Bowl? How Jalen Hurts pipped Cooper DeJean and Zack Baun at SB LIX

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles were crowned the Super Bowl champions for only the second time in franchise history. The Eagles prevented the Chiefs from becoming the first NFL side to capture three straight Super Bowl titles with a 40–22 victory. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts received the MVP award.

Votes from 16 members of the media, in addition to some from fans, determine the Super Bowl MVP award.

Fans cast 20% of the votes for Super Bowl MVP on the league's official website, with 16 media members panel casting the remaining 80%. The votes are cast around two minutes before the game ends. However, if a late play significantly affects the result, they can alter their pick.

The vote's outcome is usually revealed following the Super Bowl presentation.

Hurts is the latest winner of the Super Bowl MVP award. The 26-year-old signal-caller completed 17 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception with a passer rating of 119.7, earning him his first-ever Super Bowl ring. In addition, he had one rushing touchdown and 72 yards on 11 carries at the end of the game.

Super Bowl MVP award winners by position

The Eagles' defense, led by linebacker Zack Baun, cornerback Cooper DeJean, and linebacker Josh Sweat, was also impressive in Super Bowl LIX, but Jalen Hurts won the MVP award.

A quarterback winning the MVP of Super Bowl isn't surprising though, given the history of previous award winners.

Usually, the quarterback from the winning team is selected as the MVP of the Super Bowl. However, players in other positions, including linemen, defensive players, and even a kick returner, have received the honor in past years. In fact, an MVP award was once given to a member of the losing side. This is unlikely to happen again in this era, though.

Running backs have won the MVP award seven times, wide receivers eight, and quarterbacks 33 of 59 occasions. Linebackers, who have four in total, were given preference on the rare occasions when defensive players received the award.

The remaining MVP award winners were defensive end (2), safety (2), cornerback (1), defensive tackle (1) and returner (1).

