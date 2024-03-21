"Just step into the ring": Kentucky players respond to 'disrespectful' comments ahead of first round showdown with Oakland

Oakland's confidence ahead of their NCAA Tournament matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats has sparked a firestorm of reactions in the Kentucky locker room. Oakland forward Trey Townsend set the tone, expressing his belief in their ability to triumph:

"I think we’re very capable of beating a team like this."

Head coach Greg Kampe further fueled the narrative.

"This was the best matchup I think we could get," Kampe said.

"We think we shoot better than they do," guard Jack Gohlke said.

The Kentucky players, however, took offense to what they perceived as disrespectful comments. Ugonna Onyenso voiced his response, saying:

"I heard they're talking crap. I'm not gonna say nothing. Just step into the ring. If you're gonna talk, I hope you're going to back your words up when it's time to fight."

Senior veteran Tre Mitchell echoed Onyenso's sentiment, emphasizing the importance of letting their game speak for itself:

"Let the game do the talking at the end of the day."

Rob Dillingham, known for his on-court bravado, downplayed Oakland's comments with a smirk, saying:

"We’re here to play basketball... I’m just here to play basketball."

Despite the perceived trash talk, the Wildcats are focused and motivated for the challenge that Oakland brings. The Wildcats recognize the challenge that Oakland poses and are eager to prove themselves on the court.

Heading the team is Antonio Reeves, a senior standout with a shot at All-American honors. Reeves scores 20 points per contest on average. He's poised to join an exclusive group in the UK by becoming only the second player under Coach Calipari to accumulate 20+ points for an entire season—Jamal Murray did it in 2015-16.

With tensions simmering, Thursday's matchup promises to be more than just a typical 3-14 showdown in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky is accustomed to facing opponents at their best in the tournament, and they anticipate nothing less from Oakland.

Kentucky Wildcats eye favorable draw in NCAA tournament

ESPN's Joe Lunardi's late­st Bracketology shows a good setup for the Wildcats. It is a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region (Detroit).

The Wildcats might begin the postseason in Brooklyn. They could face No. 13 South Appalachian State. Their group also includes (5) Clemson and (12) Richmond. This is the last week of the regular season.

The Midwest Region boasts formidable contenders like No. 1 overall seed Purdue, No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 3 seed Baylor. Notably, Purdue has faced recent upsets in NCAA tournaments, but Kentucky remains focused on their performance.

Wildcat basketball has remarkable scoring ability. They are ranked third nationally, averaging 89.6 points per game. The Wildcats have already scored in the triple digits six times. This offensive prowess brings back memories of their 1995–96 championship season.

The team exhibits a balanced scoring distribution, with five players notching at least 28 points in a game and eight reaching at least 13 points in a single game.