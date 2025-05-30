"Just throw our second, third stringers": Analyst fires shots at UConn's fierce rivals ahead of exhibition matchup

The UConn Huskies men's and women's teams are set to face their former Big East rivals, the Boston College Eagles, in an exhibition on Oct. 13. On Wednesday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the doubleheader would be held at Mohegan Sun Arena, although broadcast details have yet to be released.

UConn and Boston College go way back, as they were two of the founding schools that formed the original Big East Conference in 1979. They stayed as conference rivals until 2005, when the Eagles left to join the ACC.

Mark Zanetto, the owner of the Big East Energy Network, threw shade at Boston College on Wednesday's episode of "The Hoops Cap Pod."

"The only teams in the Big East that I would not want to see back in the Big East — Boston College would be the one," Zanetto said (14:45). "But hey, it's an exhibition. I'm excited for it because anytime you can help a team out and throw them a bone and essentially give a little charity to the Little Sisters of the Poor, I'm always down to do that.

"And for Boston College, I think potentially you might have an opportunity to beat us in football, but as far as basketball goes, I mean, we might just throw our third and second stringers out there and just kind of show you what it's like to be a well-rounded program."

Zanetto also joked that the Eagles should circle the matchup on their calendars, as it will be their Super Bowl.

UConn will challenge BYU Cougars in exciting November nonconference matchup

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will travel to Boston to take on the BYU Cougars on Nov. 15 as part of the Hall of Fame Series at TD Gardan.

A few hours after their exhibition game against Boston College was finalized on Wednesday, the Huskies' Instagram account posted that the team will face the Cougars in a nonconference showdown.

"Shipping up to Boston 🗓️👀," the caption read.

It featured a graphic of four UConn players — Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, Tarris Reed and Jayden Ross — in front of TD Garden at North Station.

AJ Dybantsa, a BYU signee and the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports, will likely be the most exciting player to watch for the Cougars.

UConn won the back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024; however, last season did not end the way Hurley planned.

