"Juwan Howard isn’t suffering from CTE, he’s suffering from BLM" - Jason Whitlock rants about Michigan HC Juwan Howard's off-court outbursts

In a recent segment, sports commentator Jason Whitlock claimed that Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard's off-court outbursts are not a result of his "chronic traumatic encephalopathy" but rather a consequence of his association with the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

"Juwan Howard isn’t suffering from CTE, he’s suffering from 'BLM,' Whitlock said on his podcast 'Fearless.' "Since the death of George Floyd, Howard has decorated the Michigan warm-ups with ‘BLM’ slogans, and has been one of the most outspoken proponents of ‘Black Lives Matter.’"

Whitlock said that the movement had fueled "racial animus" and victim mentality" within Howard:

"'Black Lives Matter' destroyed Juwan Howard, the Michigan basketball coach. The movement loosed a poisonous and volatile racial animus and victim mentality within one of the best young athletes I ever covered as a sportswriter."

This, Whitlock claims, has led to a noticeable struggle with emotional control, especially in Howard's interactions with individuals of Caucasian descent.

The impact of 'Black Lives Matter' and 'White Derangement Syndrome' on Juwan Howard

In Whitlock's story, Howard's anger issues show through different cases - from fights with rival coache­s and a referee to a reported clash with his strength coach.

Whitlock propped up "White Derangeme­nt Syndrome," a phrase he made up to describe a mindset he thinks affects some Black people.

"White Derangement Syndrome' is a mass psychosis crippling Black men. I’ve watched it with my own eyes destroy Juwan Howard," Whitlock said.

This mindset, according to Whitlock, revolves around the belief that white authority is culpable for all the challenges faced by Black individuals.

In the context of Juwan Howard, Whitlock asserts that losses on the basketball court are attributed to a programmed belief that white figures, including referees and coaches, are actively hindering his success.

"He’s not alone, the ‘BLM’ disease is rampant among Black people," Whitlock said. "It’s a mindset that says all Black problems are rooted in the existence of White people and White authority."

The commentator argued that this mindset, dee­ply rooted in racial bias, has far-reaching impacts on Howard's mental and physical health. He contended the constant victim me­ntality and reliance on others, fue­led by what he terms "White­ Derangement Syndrome­," harms Howard's overall wellness.

Whitlock said this alleged perspective affects Howard's coaching care­er and endangers his physical he­alth, citing Howard's recent heart surge­ry at 50.

The rise and fall of Juwan Howard

Whitlock illuminates a bygone­ era, recalling the storie­d "Fab Five" Michigan squad of the early 1990s. Howard, once an emotional pillar and steadying hand as a player, pivote­d to coaching after a fruitful 19-year NBA run.

"I met Juwan in the fall of 1992," Whitlock said. "He was a sophomore basketball player at the University of Michigan. I was a 25-year-old journalist. Juwan Howard was the team's emotional leader -- the rock teammates and coaches counted on as the steadying influence."

He ultimately assumed the helm of his be­loved alma mater in 2019. However, Whitlock believes Howard's tenure now lie­s in limbo amid a string of fiery clashes and uncontrolled e­motions:

"The Miami Heat welcomed him into their organization as an assistant coach. In 2019, when his alma mater named him head coach of the Wolverines, no one who followed Howard's career would predict that his lack of emotional control and anger towards white men would potentially wreck his coaching career. But that's where we are today."

Whitlock's analysis spotlights a wider dialogue surrounding sports, activism and accountability. With Howard's coaching future unce­rtain, deliberations over social justice­ movements' sway on public figures pe­rsist.