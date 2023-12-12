Who are Juwan Howard's sons? Exploring Michigan HC's family tree

Juwan Howard is a basketball legend and the current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team. His basketball journey has been documented, from being a part of the famed Fab Five at Michigan to achieving an illustrious NBA career.

Let's learn more about the Michigan head coach's personal life.

How many kids does Juwan Howard have?

Juwan Howard is a proud father of six children: Jace Howard, Jett Howard, Juwan Howard Jr., Joshua Howard, Sky Howard and Starr Howard.

Juwan Howard Jr. was born in 1992, from Howard's relationship with Markita Blyden. After that, Howard had a relationship with Tabatha Johnson, with whom he had Joshua.

After a string of relationships, Howard finally settled into family life after marrying Jenine Wardally in 2002. The couple had two sons, Jace and Jett. Both are actively pursuing basketball.

Juwan Howard also has two daughters, Starr and Sky. Starr Howard was born to Juwan Howard and Kristy Wilmot in 2000. She plays Lacrosse for the Clemson Tigers as a midfielder.

How many sons does Juwan Howard have on the team?

Juwan Howard has a familial presence on the Michigan Wolverines team: Jace Howard. Jace joined the University of Michigan on January 20, 2020, and plays under his father.

Jett Howard, Jace's younger brother, previously played alongside him at Michigan before being drafted to the Orlando Magic as the 11th pick in 2023.

Does Juwan Howard coach his sons?

The unique intersection of family and basketball is evident as Juwan Howard coached three of his sons at the Michigan Wolverines. From Juwan Howard Jr.'s time to Jett's recent stint and presently with Jace, the father-son coaching dynamic adds a personal touch to the team.

The impact of Juwan Howard extends far beyond coaching strategies and court victories. The Howard family tree is woven into the fabric of Michigan Wolverines basketball.