Is Jett Howard related to Jace Howard? Exploring the relation between two

Jett Howard, the son of former NBA star Juwan Howard and current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, was chosen by the Orlando Magic as the 11th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Initially projected to be selected by the Brooklyn Nets at the 22nd pick, Jett exceeded expectations with his draft position.

Howard coached both his sons, Jett and Jace last season. Unlike Jett, Jace wasn't highly recruited and has played in Michigan for the past three seasons.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Full circle for Juwan and Jett Howard Full circle for Juwan and Jett Howard 💙🔄 https://t.co/pU5lSPU4qC

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jace, the older brother born in September 2001, faced fewer opportunities and played for Michigan over the past three seasons. Jace's statistics for the Wolverines included an average of 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.1 assists, whereas Jett had an impressive campaign, averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Under their father's guidance, both brothers contributed to the team's 11-9 record last season.

You might also be interested in reading this: What is Jett Howard’s draft projection? Exploring 6’8” Michigan guard's chances to make it into NBA

Jett Howard adds length to the Magic

Rutgers v Michigan

It's worth noting that Jett's draft projection received considerable attention, as he is a 6-foot-8 guard with exceptional length, making him one of the more physically imposing guards in this year's draft class. Additionally, his shooting skills from beyond the arc were commendable, boasting a 36.8% success rate during his lone season with the Wolverines.

With his length and scoring abilities, Jett is expected to be a valuable addition to the team's young core, which includes players like Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

Also read: ICYMI: "Just be a great dude like your motherf--king daddy" - Allen Iverson shares words of encouragement with Michigan basketball signee Jett Howard at Iverson Classic

Poll : 0 votes