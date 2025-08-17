Kansas HC Bill Self shares major update on his health after undergoing a heart procedure

Kansas coach Bill Self is recovering after a health scare in July which required a heart procedure. The Hall of Famer spoke to the media on Friday about his recovery process.

Self was hospitalized after experiencing concerning symptoms and had two stents inserted at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He is expected to be fully ready by the start of the 2025-26 season.

Self, who is preparing for his 23rd year with the Jayhawks, provided a positive update on his condition. He also acknowledged that long-term success in his role required lifestyle changes.

“I did take three or four days off (following the surgery), but I’m feeling pretty good,” Self said.

“They’ve asked me and told me that I probably could have some improvements in my lifestyle and life choices, primarily with food and exercise. I know you guys have never heard that but it is beneficial to feeling good and healthy. They got me doing some stuff, but I’m feeling good.”

It wasn’t the first time Self faced health challenges. He missed the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments in March 2023 due to a separate medical issue, with Norm Roberts stepping in as acting coach. At the time, Self admitted that the scare gave him a new perspective on his health and career.

“To be as effective doing that,” Self said. “I think I have to wake up a little bit and maybe do some things from a lifestyle standpoint, a personal habit standpoint that I’ve been very inconsistent with my entire adult life.”

Self enters the 2025 season with a career record of 609-148 at Kansas, including two national championships and 22 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Last season, the Jayhawks fell in the first round to Arkansas, finishing with a 21-13 overall record and 11-9 in Big 12 play.

Bill Self names Tre White as Kansas’ standout transfer of the summer

Kansas coach Bill Self spoke to the media on Friday and gave an update on the state of the Jayhawks heading into the new season. He also reassured fans that he felt strong.

Self discussed the team's incoming transfers and praised all three additions. He singled out Illinois transfer Tre White as the player who looked the most comfortable this summer, but they are all doing well.

"But I'm happy with all of them. They all do different things and they're going to be good players," Self said.

White, a 6-foot-7 forward, arrived at Kansas after stints at USC, Louisville and Illinois, marking his fourth school in as many years. With the Fighting Illini last season, he averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds on 50.7% shooting.

White described him as a “Swiss Army knife” kind of player, someone who prides himself on doing the little things to help a team win.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson and St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council Jr. are expected to compete for backcourt roles alongside Elmarko Jackson.

Self also highlighted freshman guard Kohl Rosario as a bright spot of the team.

