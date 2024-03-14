"Keep playing and move on": Kim Mulkey subtly brushes off responsibility for LSU-Carolina brawl

After the heated moment on the court during the SEC Title game against South Carolina, LSU coach Kim Mulkey brushed off responsibility on ESPN 104.5 FM.

The incident started when LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson got fouled by Malaysia Fulwiley, and she bumped Ashlyn Watkins. Afterward, Johnson was confronted by Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, who pushed her onto the ground which let to the players from both sides entering the clash.

Post-game, instead of calming down the situation, Kim Mulkey suggested that Cardoso should have targeted a larger player like Angel Reese, for which, she received criticism and also said that the others should have let the players fight it out.

Amidst the criticism, Mulkey made another remark about South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

"She said it best. Things like that happen. She wasn’t going to get on her players, so I certainly wasn’t going to get on mine for anything," she said. "It just happened. You keep playing and you move on."

According to her, Dawn Staley didn't reprimand her players for their involvement, which in turn made her not do anything about it either. She made no apologies and took no responsibility.

With the NCAA tournament just a few days away, Mulky's LSU Tigers are currently having odds of +180 to win the national championship. They have a conference record of 13-3 and an overall record of 28-5 in the Southeastern conference.

Kamillla Cardoso apologised for her actions

The players shoving each other turned into a full-throttle brawl after Kamilla Cardoso pushed Flau'Jae Johnson to the ground. Taking responsibility for her actions, Cardoson took to X and said:

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused."

South Carolina won 79-72, but the limelight was taken by the fight that erupted in the fourth quarter.