  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Kelis Fisher shares 3-word reaction as UConn teammate Azzi Fudd reveals her least favorite teammate in a lighthearted moment

Kelis Fisher shares 3-word reaction as UConn teammate Azzi Fudd reveals her least favorite teammate in a lighthearted moment

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 31, 2025 10:40 GMT
UConn stars Azzi Fudd and Kelis Fisher
UConn stars Azzi Fudd and Kelis Fisher

Talented prospect Kelis Fisher was one of the UConn Huskies' youngest recruits when she committed to the program in 2023. Fisher was the No. 25 overall recruit in the country in the class of 2025 according to ESPN.

Ad

In a clip posted on the Overtime Instagram page on Wednesday, Fisher had a hilarious exchange with returning Huskies star, Azzi Fudd who was meeting the class of 2025 freshmen and was asked who her favorite freshman and teammate was.

"I mean, I haven't met all the freshmen but so far, Gandhi is my favorite freshman," Fudd said. "I love all my teammates equally, I have a least favorite teammate, ask me that.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"No, don't ask her that," Kelis Fisher said.
"Lil Guppy (Fisher) is my least favorite teammate," Fudd said. "I didn't say I don't love you, I just said you're my least favorite teammate."
Ad

Fisher commented on the Instagram post detailing her exchange with Azzi Fudd.

"Smh, Azzi wow," Kelis Fisher wrote.
Fisher&#039;s IG comment
Fisher's IG comment

Kelis Fisher praised for her energy

Since she arrived in Storrs to begin her freshman season for the UConn Huskies, Kelis Fisher has received widespread praise from teammates and coaches for her energy.

Ad

In a news conference last week, Fisher's teammate, Ashlynn Shade lavished praise on the freshman's energy.

“She's (Fisher) a big ball of energy,” Ashlynn Shade said. “She's me and Caroline [Ducharme]'s new roommate, so it's fun to have her around. She adds a little liveliness to me and Carol's apartment. … She definitely has that young energy. It's been super fun to hang out with her and get to know her more. I mean, she's awesome.
Ad
“She's a ‘Gup Gup.’ I like to call her ‘Gup Gup’ sometimes,” Shade laughed. “I just like to mess with her. She loves ‘Big Fish,’ but we always like to joke around with her.”

Fisher added that her teammates and coaches call her "Big Fish." Coach Geno Auriemma joked about it during a news conference last week.

“Kelis said her nickname is ‘Big Fish.’ I go, ‘Who calls you that, other than you? I've never heard anybody call you Big Fish.’ So she's already delusional,” Auriemma said. She thinks she should be called ‘Big Fish’ by everybody. It's like a guppy. I should call her ‘Guppy.’”

Kelis Fisher will headline the UConn freshman class of 2025 as the Huskies attempt to replace departed stalwarts, Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen and retain their national championship.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications