Kelis Fisher shares 3-word reaction as UConn teammate Azzi Fudd reveals her least favorite teammate in a lighthearted moment

Talented prospect Kelis Fisher was one of the UConn Huskies' youngest recruits when she committed to the program in 2023. Fisher was the No. 25 overall recruit in the country in the class of 2025 according to ESPN.In a clip posted on the Overtime Instagram page on Wednesday, Fisher had a hilarious exchange with returning Huskies star, Azzi Fudd who was meeting the class of 2025 freshmen and was asked who her favorite freshman and teammate was.&quot;I mean, I haven't met all the freshmen but so far, Gandhi is my favorite freshman,&quot; Fudd said. &quot;I love all my teammates equally, I have a least favorite teammate, ask me that.&quot;No, don't ask her that,&quot; Kelis Fisher said.&quot;Lil Guppy (Fisher) is my least favorite teammate,&quot; Fudd said. &quot;I didn't say I don't love you, I just said you're my least favorite teammate.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFisher commented on the Instagram post detailing her exchange with Azzi Fudd.&quot;Smh, Azzi wow,&quot; Kelis Fisher wrote.Fisher's IG commentKelis Fisher praised for her energySince she arrived in Storrs to begin her freshman season for the UConn Huskies, Kelis Fisher has received widespread praise from teammates and coaches for her energy.In a news conference last week, Fisher's teammate, Ashlynn Shade lavished praise on the freshman's energy.“She's (Fisher) a big ball of energy,” Ashlynn Shade said. “She's me and Caroline [Ducharme]'s new roommate, so it's fun to have her around. She adds a little liveliness to me and Carol's apartment. … She definitely has that young energy. It's been super fun to hang out with her and get to know her more. I mean, she's awesome.“She's a ‘Gup Gup.’ I like to call her ‘Gup Gup’ sometimes,” Shade laughed. “I just like to mess with her. She loves ‘Big Fish,’ but we always like to joke around with her.”Fisher added that her teammates and coaches call her &quot;Big Fish.&quot; Coach Geno Auriemma joked about it during a news conference last week.“Kelis said her nickname is ‘Big Fish.’ I go, ‘Who calls you that, other than you? I've never heard anybody call you Big Fish.’ So she's already delusional,” Auriemma said. She thinks she should be called ‘Big Fish’ by everybody. It's like a guppy. I should call her ‘Guppy.’”Kelis Fisher will headline the UConn freshman class of 2025 as the Huskies attempt to replace departed stalwarts, Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen and retain their national championship.