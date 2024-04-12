"Kentucky basketball is Alabama football": Paul Finebaum on blue blood program's royalty that expects nothing less than championship trophies

In an unexpected turn of events, John Calipari, the revered head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, has decided to take on a new challenge at the University of Arkansas. This surprising move has garnered mixed reactions online.

Paul Finebaum shared his insights during an appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning," shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Calipari's departure.

According to Finebaum, Calipari's decision might have been strategic, salvaging his reputation in the bluegrass state, where recent disappointments had left a sour taste.

"I know that sounds crazy if you don’t follow this thing on a minute to minute basis but I think it’s the truth," Finebaum said. "You just can’t lose twice in three years in the first round at Kentucky.”

Finebaum emphasized the significance of Mitch Barnhart, the athletic director at Wildcats, extending a lifeline to Calipari just weeks before his departure. He suggested that while the Wildcats could have afforded the $30 million needed to retain Calipari, the decision was a close call. Finebaum remarked:

"Mitch Barnhart really gave him a lifeline a couple weeks ago. I think Kentucky could have come up with the $30 million but I just think it was a close call. They made a decision...I think everyone in Lexington feels good today."

Indeed, the pressure to maintain a standard of excellence at Wildcats Basketball is akin to that of Alabama Football. Finebaum drew parallels between the two powerhouse programs, highlighting the relentless pursuit of victory ingrained within their respective fan bases:

"Kentucky Basketball is Alabama Football. Alabama fans don’t like losing any important game, or any game for that matter, and neither does Kentucky."

Calipari's departure from Kentucky: A fresh start at Arkansas

After 15 years leading the Wildcats' basketball program, John Calipari bid farewell with a remarkable record of 410-123 (.769), including a dozen NCAA Tournament selections, four Final Fours, and the 2012 national championship.

Paul Finebaum views Calipari's move as a fresh start. Finebaum commended Calipari, his agent, and Arkansas's athletic director, Hunter Yurachek, for orchestrating the transition smoothly:

"I give Calipari, I give his agent, and I give Hunter Yurachek, the AD at Arkansas, a tremendous kudos for seeing this."

Finebaum anticipates a transformed coaching approach from Calipari at Arkansas, suggesting that the departure from Wildcats, while not acrimonious, was necessary for both parties to thrive.

"For as unpleasant as life was becoming in the bluegrass, Calipari’s divorce from Kentucky wasn’t as nasty as it could have ended up," Finebaum reflected.

Calipari has a chance to start fre­sh at Arkansas. It's a new start for his coaching journey. The last decade wasn't gre­at – his teams went 80-46 (.635) in the last four se­asons without making the postseason.