"Kentucky chokes every year" - 3x Pro Bowler Dez Bryant's bold Kentucky claims receives wild reactions from college hoops world

With March Madness just a few days away, college basketball fans are gearing up for the thrilling matches. Amid the excitement, NFL star Dez Bryant shared his views on the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team on X, which caught some attention.

"Kentucky chokes every year," he said.

After receiving some hate for this statement, he further went on to tweet:

"I hope you guys didn't forget what I said about Kentucky! I caught some hate about my statement, but they are looking like one of the top teams in college basketball right now," he said on X.

Fans and followers took no time in responding to Bryant's statement and expressing their opinion.

"No one thought Kentucky wasn’t a good team. They have the best offense in all of college basketball and have lottery picks on team. They just don’t always play defense and they can’t outscore everyone in March madness," one fan said.

"Kentucky chokes every year," one fan added.

"They have top 3 picks doing into the draft 100 % they just young. But they solid!," another fan said.

"I agree. They are +3500 to win the National Championship. I like that bet"

"@DezBryant as a 49er fan that is born and raised in Kentucky… I’m starting to think maybe you did catch it…..," one said.

Here are some other reactions:

Kentucky has decent March Madness Odds

Kentucky v Kansas State

In the 2023–24 season, the Kentucky Wildcats are fourth in the Southeastern Conference with a conference record of 12–5. The odds of winning the national title are +2200.

Preseason national championship odds: +600

Pre-new-year national championship odds: +400

Do you think Kentucky will end up winning March Madness 2024? Let us know in the comments section.