What channels will March Madness be on? When, where & how to watch the NCAA tournament 2024

As the excitement around the NCAA March Madness Tournament increases, fans across the nation are getting ready to witness the thrilling college basketball action unfold.

To ensure that you don't miss any important moments in the tournament, let's find out where and how you can catch all the games live on TV.

What channels will March Madness be on?

CBS

CBS will provide coverage of the tournament, including the First Four and Regional Finals, aiming to offer viewers comprehensive analysis and commentary.

TBS

TBS will be broadcasting the first and second rounds, the regional finals, the final four and the championship match. They excel at delivering an immersive viewing experience for basketball enthusiasts.

TNT

They are known for their dynamic sports coverage and will showcase the first and second rounds.

TruTV

TruTV will exclusively be available for the First Four, giving viewers access to the preliminary games that set the stage for March Madness.

EventStart DateChannels
Selection SundaySunday, March 17CBS
First FourTuesday, March 19truTV
First RoundThursday, March 21CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Second RoundSaturday, March 23CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16Thursday, March 28CBS, TBS
Elite EightSaturday, March 30CBS, TBS
Final FourSaturday, April 6TBS
NCAA Championship GameMonday, April 8TBS

What is Selection Sunday, March Madness?

Selection Sunday is an important day in the buildup to March Madness since it unveils the tournament's official bracket. This season, Selection Sunday will take place on March 17, 2024. You can catch it on CBS at 6 p.m.

The NCAA Selection Committee will announce the seedings and matchups for all the teams.

Date: March 17, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. E.T.

Channel: CBS

Where is the Final Four in 2024?

The climax of the tournament, the Final Four, will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL team Arizona Cardinals. It will be on April 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. This iconic venue will host the national semi-finals and the national championship game.

Date: April 4, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 PM E.T.

Channel: TBS

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Odds To Win March Madness 2024

San Diego State v Connecticut
San Diego State v Connecticut
TeamOdds
Connecticut Huskies+500
Houston Cougars+700
Purdue Boilermakers+700
Arizona Wildcats+1200
Tennessee Volunteers+1200
Duke Blue Devils+2300
North Carolina Tar Heels+2300
Auburn Tigers+2500
Creighton Bluejays+2500
Marquette Golder Eagles+2500
Iowa State Cyclones+2500
Illinois Fighting Illini+3000
Baylor Bears+3000
Kansas Jayhawks+3000
Alabama Crimson Tide+3500

