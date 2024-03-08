What channels will March Madness be on? When, where & how to watch the NCAA tournament 2024

As the excitement around the NCAA March Madness Tournament increases, fans across the nation are getting ready to witness the thrilling college basketball action unfold.
To ensure that you don't miss any important moments in the tournament, let's find out where and how you can catch all the games live on TV.
What channels will March Madness be on?
CBS
CBS will provide coverage of the tournament, including the First Four and Regional Finals, aiming to offer viewers comprehensive analysis and commentary.
TBS
TBS will be broadcasting the first and second rounds, the regional finals, the final four and the championship match. They excel at delivering an immersive viewing experience for basketball enthusiasts.
TNT
They are known for their dynamic sports coverage and will showcase the first and second rounds.
TruTV
TruTV will exclusively be available for the First Four, giving viewers access to the preliminary games that set the stage for March Madness.
What is Selection Sunday, March Madness?
Selection Sunday is an important day in the buildup to March Madness since it unveils the tournament's official bracket. This season, Selection Sunday will take place on March 17, 2024. You can catch it on CBS at 6 p.m.
The NCAA Selection Committee will announce the seedings and matchups for all the teams.
Date: March 17, 2024
Time: 6:00 p.m. E.T.
Channel: CBS
Where is the Final Four in 2024?
The climax of the tournament, the Final Four, will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL team Arizona Cardinals. It will be on April 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. This iconic venue will host the national semi-finals and the national championship game.
Date: April 4, 2024
Time: 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 PM E.T.
Channel: TBS
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
