What channels will March Madness be on? When, where & how to watch the NCAA tournament 2024

As the excitement around the NCAA March Madness Tournament increases, fans across the nation are getting ready to witness the thrilling college basketball action unfold.

To ensure that you don't miss any important moments in the tournament, let's find out where and how you can catch all the games live on TV.

What channels will March Madness be on?

CBS

CBS will provide coverage of the tournament, including the First Four and Regional Finals, aiming to offer viewers comprehensive analysis and commentary.

TBS

TBS will be broadcasting the first and second rounds, the regional finals, the final four and the championship match. They excel at delivering an immersive viewing experience for basketball enthusiasts.

TNT

They are known for their dynamic sports coverage and will showcase the first and second rounds.

TruTV

TruTV will exclusively be available for the First Four, giving viewers access to the preliminary games that set the stage for March Madness.

Event Start Date Channels Selection Sunday Sunday, March 17 CBS First Four Tuesday, March 19 truTV First Round Thursday, March 21 CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV Second Round Saturday, March 23 CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 Thursday, March 28 CBS, TBS Elite Eight Saturday, March 30 CBS, TBS Final Four Saturday, April 6 TBS NCAA Championship Game Monday, April 8 TBS

What is Selection Sunday, March Madness?

Selection Sunday is an important day in the buildup to March Madness since it unveils the tournament's official bracket. This season, Selection Sunday will take place on March 17, 2024. You can catch it on CBS at 6 p.m.

The NCAA Selection Committee will announce the seedings and matchups for all the teams.

Date: March 17, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. E.T.

Channel: CBS

Where is the Final Four in 2024?

The climax of the tournament, the Final Four, will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL team Arizona Cardinals. It will be on April 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. This iconic venue will host the national semi-finals and the national championship game.

Date: April 4, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 PM E.T.

Channel: TBS

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Odds To Win March Madness 2024

San Diego State v Connecticut

Team Odds Connecticut Huskies +500 Houston Cougars +700 Purdue Boilermakers +700 Arizona Wildcats +1200 Tennessee Volunteers +1200 Duke Blue Devils +2300 North Carolina Tar Heels +2300 Auburn Tigers +2500 Creighton Bluejays +2500 Marquette Golder Eagles +2500 Iowa State Cyclones +2500 Illinois Fighting Illini +3000 Baylor Bears +3000 Kansas Jayhawks +3000 Alabama Crimson Tide +3500

