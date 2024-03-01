When is the 2024 WNBA draft? Date, Time, Draft order, Location, and more explored

The excitement is high as basketball enthusiasts gear up for the 2024 WNBA draft. This important event marks the height of the offseason and the dawn of a new era in women's basketball. Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the next generation of talent by the likes of Caitlin Clark making its mark on the professional stage.

Here's a comprehensive guide to the WNBA draft 2024.

When is the 2024 WNBA draft?

For the 2024 WNBA draft, you can mark your calendars for April 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.

Where is the 2024 WNBA draft happening?

The amazing and vibrant Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City is set to become the center stage for the 2024 WNBA draft. The historic ambiance of this venue should add an extra layer of excitement to the draft.

Can fans attend the 2024 WNBA draft?

Fans can attend the 2024 WNBA draft. For the first time since 2016, fans will have the opportunity to watch the draft live.

What is the 2024 WNBA draft order?

The draft order for all three rounds will become the stage for an evening full of suspense and excitement.

First Round

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (via Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle) Dallas Wings (via Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (via Atlanta) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Drea (via Las Vegas)

Second Round

Chicago Sky (via Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (via Los Angeles) New York Liberty (via Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (via Washington) Connecticut Sun (via Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (via Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (via Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

All the rounds are expected to create additional drama as teams strategically look to secure the desired picks and shape their future.

Top prospects for the 2024 WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark

From sharpshooters to defensive stalwarts, the rising superstars in the draft represent the future of women's basketball. The top picks of the 2024 WNBA draft (although some could return to school for 2024-25) are expected to be:

Caitlin Clark (G, IOWA) Cameron Brink (C, Stanford) Kamilla Cardoso (C, South Carolina) Rickea Jackson (G/F, Tennessee) Aaliyah Edwards (F, UConn)

What is the format of the 2024 WNBA draft?

The draft will feature three rounds, and each round will comprise 12 picks. Teams will have the flexibility to trade picks which will add unpredictability as teams will fight to get the best available talent.