"There were 7 of my guys in the NBA All-Star game": John Calipari subtly brags about his coaching prowess as Kentucky prepares for March Madness

The air is filled with excitement as the teams gear up for the ultimate collegiate basketball showdown, the March Madness. While preparing for this grand tournament, John Calipari, the Kentucky Wildcats coach, subtly bragged about his coaching powers.

"My guys are in the All-star game. They were seven this year," Calipari said on Air Time.

Expand Tweet

These highlight the remarkable achievements of Kentucky alumni who have advanced to the NBA stardom. The players that were named in the All-Star were:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tyrese Maxey Bam Adebayo Devin Booker Anthony Davis Julius Randle Karl Anthony Towns

All of them earned spots in the prestigious NBA All-Star Game.

Calipari's words reflect his confidence in his coaching techniques and his players. This serves as a strong motivator for the players as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

Also Read: "Make some room on the mantle": 4X NBA champ Steph Curry hails god-sister Cameron Brink after she's named Pac-12 Player of the Year

Kentucky has a remarkable history in this tournament, having won it eight times. They were the first program to 1000 wins in 1968 and the first to 2000 wins in 2009. They also have been to the Final Four an incredible 17 times and the Elite Eight 38 times.

As the NCAA tournament approaches, Kentucky has the odds of +2500 to win the tournament. They are in fourth position in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with a conference record of 12-5 and an overall record of 22-8.

Kentucky Wildcats were the previous record holders

Kentucky v Kansas State

In Air Time, Calipari bragged about them being the previous record holder as well.

"The most ever before this was four and that was by us too," he said.

In 2023, Kentucky set a record of having four players in the NBA All-Star Game. This achievement was seen as a significant accomplishment for the Wildcats.

Also Read: What grade Jared McCain in? Exploring the Duke star's academic life

The alumni who contributed to this milestone were Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Bam Adebayo.