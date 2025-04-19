"Kentucky got NIL": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gets hilariously snarky while reviewing Paige Bueckers, Georgia Amoore & other WNBA draftees fits

After choosing to extend her stay at LSU for another year, Flau'jae Johnson was excited for the 2025 WNBA draft prospect and reacted to their fits. In Thursday's episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, Johnson rated Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, Georgia Amoore's looks from Monday.

"Ofcourse Paige ate, the crimp ate, looks like she could fit a laptop in that bag," she said. "This is my favorite, whole story right here (Kiki Iriafen). Her dress was designed to pay tribute to Kiki's Nigerian culture, like that's hard, that's what you do when you do it. Neese always eat. I was loving the all black."

"Georgia Amoore styled by Russel Westbrook, looks like Hermes purse right there, looks like Kentucky got NIL."

In the main YouTube video, Flau'jae Johnson also discusses Hailey Van Lith and Aziaha James while extensively commenting on Aneesah Morrow's fashion choices. She also spoke about the mental and physical hurdles that a college player faces while transitioning to the WNBA.

Johnson will turn 22 in November, making her eligible for the big league as she'll reach the age eligibility criteria in the calendar year. She was a part of early draft conversations, with predictions of going in the first round. However, the guard chose to return to the Tigers for another season.

Flau'jae Johnson has embarked on her first tour

Flau'jae Johnson has cultivated a name for herself in the musical community after numerous stints in the 2024 offseason. Now in the offseason, the LSU guard joined the "DLow Curry Tour" by BossMan DLow for a four-city tour. She has already performed in Boston and Toronto, garnering huge praise and appreciation from the fans on social media.

Johnson is slated to spit bars at Denver on April 19 and in Jacksonville on April 26.

The LSU star has developed a significant fan base behind her musical ventures as she has launched three successful albums. Her first album, "4 My Fans," came out in 2023, "Best of Both Worlds" in 2024, and "Flau & B" in February 2025.

Flau'jae Johnson's biggest song comes from last season's album, titled "Came Out A Beast" with Lil Wayne. The song has over 2.8 million views on YouTube and nearly 2 million plays on Spotify.

