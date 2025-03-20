Kentucky's Georgia Amoore makes her pick to share Naismith Player of the Year award as co-winners

Kentucky Wildcats' Georgia Amoore, a Player of the Year candidate, was posed with a unique question while speaking to Rachel A DeMita. The guard had to pick a name out of the PoY semi-finalists to co-own the annual honor.

Ad

Scoring leader Ta'Niya Latson, Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, Madison Booker and other top names make up the list of candidates.

Amoore showcased support and respect for every player competing for the national award, reflecting that each player brings something new and unique to the court.

"I mean I have so much respect for all these girls and I think it is really really cool because no one plays alike ... everyone's so smooth," she said.

Ad

Trending

With that, Georgia Amoore chose the Trojans' JuJu Watkins to co-share the Player of the Year award.

"You would have to put JuJu, obviously, what she's done as a sophomore is incredible ... but she goes to USC, obviously, that's where she's from. I'm not quite sure USC was the - best team on her list or whatnot when she committed there."

Ad

JuJu Watkins is having a one-of-a-kind sophomore year, averaging 24.6 points and 6.9 rebounds. She outpaced Caitlin Clark for the quickest 1,000 points in college ball and is also a semifinalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

"Whatever the case may be, she's gone to a place and she's elevated it immediately. From a culture standpoint, from playing standpoint ... I watched the UCLA championship and they rely on her so much, she has to just get it out the mud."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Georgia Amoore and the Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky earned an advantageous spot in the SEC tournament behind its 11-5 conference record, beginning the tourney with the quarterfinal game against Oklahoma. However, Georgia Amoore's 29 points and seven assists were not enough, resulting in a close 69-65 loss.

Nevertheless, the Wildcats earned the No. 4 seed in the Spokane 4 region for the NCAA tournament bracketing. They will now begin Amoore's last March Madness run on Friday at the Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, where they will face the No. 13 Liberty Flames.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives UK a 93.8% chance of advancing to the next round. In case that renders true, Georgia Amoore and co. will face either No. 12 Fairfield Stags or No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats in the round of 32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here