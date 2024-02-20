Kentucky Wildcats freshman Reed Sheppard did not have his best game of the season during his team's 70-59 win against the Auburn Tigers, but his defensive effort was key to closing out the game.

The $212,000 NIL-valued Sheppard, according to On3, registered four points, five rebounds and five steals. His five steals directly led to 10 Kentucky points, showing another aspect of the freshman's game.

His girlfriend Brailey Dizney shared goofy snaps from the game on her Instagram page with the caption:

"Do you even stay for the final buzzer?"

Reed Sheppard climbs up the draft rankings

Reed Sheppard's stock has been rising in various mock drafts as the season has progressed due to his outstanding performances for the Kentucky Wildcats.

CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish recently mocked Sheppard to be the No. 2 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs during the 2024 NBA Draft in his latest mock draft.

"Nobody, and I mean nobody, had Sheppard projected this high — or even as a lottery pick — in the preseason. And, obviously, this is really high. But in a drafththat’s been labeled weak, relatively speaking, for at least a year now, why not make a bet on a 6-3 guard who can dribble, pass, shoot and guard his position," Parrish wrote.

"As The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker recently pointed out, as of Feb. 7, Sheppard was the only player in college basketball who had recorded 90-plus assists, made 50-plus 3-pointers, created 50-plus steals and committed less than 40 turnovers on the season. He’s just a basketball player, plain and simple, and a super-impressive one, even if he has mostly been coming off of Kentucky’s bench this season."

The latest Bleacher Report mock draft also saw Reed Sheppard rise from No. 12 in the previous mock draft to a high of No. 8 to the Houston Rockets via the Brooklyn Nets.

"He's taking advantage of switches, burning big men with hesitations and blow-bys. He's proved to be more elusive off the dribble than initially thought, and despite lacking explosion in the lane, he has had success finishing, compensating with crafty adjustments, layups and touch shots," the Bleacher Reports stated. "Scouts are even starting to think he could be used to play point guard at the next level, a potential key development that alleviates issues over his size and length."

With his stellar performances lately, Reed Sheppard has also seemingly surpassed highly rated talent and teammate Rob Dillingham, who was mocked to be picked No. 4 overall to the Charlotte Hornets in CBS Sport's latest mock draft.