Kentucky starting lineup: Predicting Mark Pope's starting five for 2024-25 season

Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are up for one of the most unique seasons in the 2024-25 stretch. The program was not only without a head coach earlier in the offseason but also without a roster. Its scholarship players had either transitioned to the NBA, entered the transfer portal, or followed John Calipari to the Razorbacks.

Pope restored to the portal and brought together a group of veterans alongside the incoming freshmen. With that, let's look at the potential starting lineup that the Wildcats will harbor in the 2024-25 season.

Mark Pope's predicted starting lineup in Kentucky for the 2024-25 season

Kentucky will not rely on top-class freshmen to make an immediate impact. Instead, players in their last year of eligibility will be called up.

It will enable the new-age Kentucky program to play experienced basketball and also give the senior players ample opportunities to raise their stock. With that, Mark Pope's first-ever starting lineup can look something like this:

Guard - Lamont Butler

Guard - Otega Oweh

Guard - Koby Brea

Forward - Andrew Carr

Center - Brandon Garrison

The lineup can change significantly as the Wildcats' season progresses, mostly depending on Pope's approach to certain situations and matchups. Some of the changes can be in the form of Kerr Kriisa earning a starting role and Ansley Almonor being handed starting minutes due to his ability to stretch the floor.

2024 season expectations from the Wildcats

Kentucky fans are one of the most passionate crowds. Despite all the love they showered on Pope in the offseason, Lexington expects nothing short of high-standard basketball.

Nonconference games will play out significantly for the Cats, helping them to calibrate their approach for the season. With that, Mark Pope is eyeing nothing short of hanging the banner number 9 in Kentucky.

Nevertheless, a contending run in the SEC tournament and earning a postseason ticket can help the Big Blue Nation be at ease.

Despite it being his first year at the helm, Pope has all the tools to deploy his desired style of play for the first time in his coaching career. Unlike his time at BYU, he has enough talent to embark on his fast-paced three-point-heavy schemes.

