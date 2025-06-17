Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - AJ Dybantsa shares what he grasps from NBA stars ahead of freshman season with BYU

BYU freshman and potential 2026 NBA draft top pick AJ Dybantsa has been studying the moves of NBA stars Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic ahead of his much-awaited debut in the NCAA.

The 6-foot-8 forward expects himself to play multiple positions under BYU coach Kevin Young, who was part of the Phoenix Suns coaching staff from 2020 to 2024. Young mentored Durant during his time in Phoenix.

During his first season at BYU, Young allowed 6-foot-9 Egor Demin to become a playmaker for the Cougars and the Moscow native showed potential and propelled him to be a potential first-rounder in this year's draft.

This may likely be the case next season for Dybantsa, who told ESPN's Jonathan Givony he's been studying how Durant, Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic move off the ball as it could be his potential role under Young.

"Obviously, (Young) coached KD (Kevin Durant)... So, when I'm off the ball, a lot of KD," Dybantsa said. "But there's a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). A lot of Luka (Doncic), guys that play multiple positions."

Dybantsa also addressed Young's statement about his passing skills and the possibility that he can fit the same role as that of Demin last season.

"Egor was a big piece for them," Dybantsa said. "Now, he was the starting point guard. We have Robert Wright, so I would not need to fulfill that starting point guard role. But the way they use a big guard to handle at 6'8". I'll be able to handle some of those."

AJ Dybantsa aims to become a national champion before he steps into the NBA

AJ Dybantsa looks to lead BYU to the national championship before he sets foot in the NBA. The Utah Prep standout made it clear that it will be national championship or bust this season after the Cougars played well under Kevin Young's tutelage last season.

"I think we have one goal in mind and that's to win the national championship," Dybantsa told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "We've made the Sweet 16 last year in his first year of coaching so we have the intention of going farther."

The Brockton, Massachusetts native indicated he's not yet thinking of becoming the No. 1 pick in next year's draft and reiterated that it will come if BYU wins the national championship.

The Cougars are part of the Big 12 Conference, where some of the perennial NCAA Tournament contenders play. They'll be playing against 2025 tournament runners-up Houston and national champion teams Kansas, Arizona, Baylor and Cincinnati, plus rising teams Texas Tech, Kansas State and West Virginia.

