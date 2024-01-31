Kevin McCullar injury: Latest of Kansas' star guard status and availability 

Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar did not play in the team's 83-54 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys last night. McCullar, who is the Jayhawks’ top point scorer this season, was ruled out of the game before the warmup and was seen in casual clothes.

But, how did he get injured, how long will he be out for, and will his absence impact the Jayhawks?

How did Kevin McCullar get injured?

Before the game, there was no reason given for the absence of McCullar for the Oklahoma State game. However, after the game, Jayhawks coach Bill Self spoke with the media and told them why McCullar did not play:

“I think that if it was the end of the season, I think he would have played. But I didn’t think it was the right thing to do to play him, and he didn’t either. So it was good that he was able to rest it and we were able to get by with it… I think he’ll do whatever he has to do treatment wise to make sure that he does play (Saturday). And structurally we don’t think there’s any issues. It’s a bone bruise.”

The player suffered from a “bone bruise” which he got from a hit during a previous game. He decided to not play to prevent the risk of the injury becoming more serious.

However, Self also disclosed that McCullar would have played against the Cowboys if the game was near the end of the season. This suggests that his injury was not that serious, and McCullar not playing was solely a decision to keep him fit for the rest of the season.

His absence did not leave a hole in the Jayhawks offense, and he was replaced by freshman Elmarko Jackson, who scored 10 points in the Jayhawks’ dominant victory over the Cowboys.

How Long will Kevin McCullar be out for?

McCullar is not predicted to be out for long. Bill Self hopes that he will be able to return to training by Friday, Feb. 2 at the latest, and be able to play in the Jayhawks next game against the number 4 ranked Houston Cougars on Saturday night.

If he is able to return by then, he will help his team in their game against the Cougars.

